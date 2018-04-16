Pre-Market Technical Scan on Air Delivery & Freight Services Equities -- FedEx, United Parcel Service, XPO Logistics, and ZTO Express

FedEx

Last Friday, Memphis, Tennessee headquartered FedEx Corp.'s stock climbed 1.07%, to close the day at $244.49. A total volume of 1.61 million shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 31.23% over the past year. The stock is trading 0.19% above its 50-day moving average and 5.72% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of FedEx, which provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 54.79.

On March 21st, 2018, research firm Stifel upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Hold' to 'Buy' while revising its previous target price from $284 a share to $295 a share.

On April 09th, 2018, FedEx Office, a subsidiary of FedEx, has extended its local courier delivery service, FedEx SameDay® City, to Portland - the first market coverage in Oregon. FedEx SameDay City offers residential and business delivery within hours with real-time notifications, by uniformed FedEx drivers, in branded vehicles. Get the full research report on FDX for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=FDX

United Parcel Service

Shares in Atlanta, Georgia headquartered United Parcel Service Inc. rose slightly by 0.24%, finishing Friday's session at $107.25. The stock recorded a trading volume of 3.86 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 2.90% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 0.50%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services, have an RSI of 53.15.

On April 12th, 2018, The UPS Foundation, which leads the global citizenship efforts of United Parcel Service, announced that it is awarding 2018 grants and in-kind support totaling more than $16 million to non-profit, non-governmental organizations and United Nations agencies for humanitarian relief, community resilience, and safety programs worldwide. Free research on UPS can be accessed at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=UPS

XPO Logistics

Greenwich, Connecticut-based XPO Logistics Inc.'s stock finished 1.73% lower at $99.01 last Friday at the close. A total volume of 943,350 shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 4.42% in the previous three months and 115.47% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 1.34% and 27.79%, respectively. Additionally, shares of XPO Logistics, which provides transportation and logistics services in the US, North America, France, the UK, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally, have an RSI of 50.11.

On April 11th, 2018, XPO Logistics announced the introduction of XPO Connect, a cloud-based, digital freight marketplace. XPO Connect is fully automated, self-learning, and dynamic. The platform is designed to provide shippers with a single point of entry for visibility across modes in real time, making it possible to identify opportunities for time and cost savings. Visit WallStEquities.com now and sign up for the free research on XPO at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=XPO

ZTO Express

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.'s shares ended the session 1.73% higher at $15.92. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.07 million shares. Shares of the Company have advanced 5.92% in the last month, 1.59% over the previous three months, and 28.44% over the past year. The stock is trading 4.26% above its 50-day moving average and 5.67% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of ZTO Express, which provides express delivery service through its nationwide network as well as other value-added logistics services, have an RSI of 62.04. The free technical report on ZTO is available at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ZTO

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pre-market-technical-scan-on-air-delivery--freight-services-equities----fedex-united-parcel-service-xpo-logistics-and-zto-express-300630137.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities