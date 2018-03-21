Pre-Market Technical Scan on Application Software Equities -- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Fortinet, Innoviva, and Intuit

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

On Tuesday, shares in Illinois headquartered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. recorded a trading volume of 2.61 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 1.96 million shares. The stock ended the session 1.48% lower at $12.69. The Company's shares have gained 5.14% over the past year. The stock is trading 6.61% below its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of the Company, which provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the US, Canada, and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 30.01.

On February 27th, 2018, research firm Bank of America/ Merrill resumed its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock.

On March 06th, 2018 at the annual HIMSS conference, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions unveiled its new electronic health record, Avenel™. Mobile-first and cloud-based, Avenel creates a community-wide shared patient record, uses machine learning to reduce time for clinical documentation, and is designed to work like an app instead of traditional software.

Fortinet

California headquartered Fortinet Inc.'s stock closed the day 0.81% higher at $53.78 with a total trading volume of 716,213 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 9.87% in the past month, 23.24% in the previous three months, and 45.43% over the past year. The stock is trading 11.62% and 29.58% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of Fortinet, which provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide, have an RSI of 66.26.

On March 15th, 2018, Fortinet announced the results from NSS Labs' annual Data Center Intrusion Prevention System test report. The testing revealed that both of the Company's FortiGate IPS 3000D and FortiGate IPS 7060E excelled in the areas of performance, total cost of ownership, and security effectiveness, and as a result, received NSS Labs' 'Recommended' rating.

On March 19th, 2018, research firm KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Overweight' to 'Sector Weight'.

Innoviva

Shares in California headquartered Innoviva Inc. recorded a trading volume of 455,628 shares. The stock ended yesterday's trading session 0.44% higher at $16.01. The Company's shares have advanced 19.21% in the previous three months and 20.97% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 4.26% and 16.61%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Innoviva, which engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals, have an RSI of 53.98.

On March 08th, 2018, Innoviva and GlaxoSmithKline PLC announced that the European Commission has approved a label update for the use of the once-daily Relvar Ellipta (fluticasone furoate/vilanterol, FF/VI), an inhaled corticosteroid / long-acting β 2 -agonist combination, in patients whose asthma is already adequately controlled on both an inhaled corticosteroid and long-acting β 2 -agonist.

Intuit

California headquartered Intuit Inc.'s stock finished Tuesday's session 1.37% higher at $178.15. A total volume of 1.45 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.36 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 3.76% in the last month, 11.59% over the previous three months, and 44.37% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 6.15% and 18.39%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Intuit, which provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 61.86.

On February 21st, 2018, research firm Bank of America/ Merrill reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $172 a share to $185 a share.

On March 19th, 2018, Intuit announced that QuickBooks Online Accountant (QBOA) now allows accounting professionals to manage all of their clients - even those that do not use QuickBooks - within the product. This innovation is now available globally for QBOA users in the US, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, and France. It enables accountants to organize and view client information, notes, and details in one consolidated place.

