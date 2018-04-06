Pre-Market Technical Scan on Application Software Equities -- FireEye, Appian, BEST, and Box

www.wallstequities.com/registration

FireEye

On Thursday, shares in Milpitas, California headquartered FireEye Inc. recorded a trading volume of 2.79 million shares. The stock ended the session 1.78% higher at $17.68. The Company's shares have gained 18.74% over the previous three months and 43.04% over the past year. The stock is trading 7.22% above its 50-day moving average and 13.52% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of FireEye, which provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 60.60.

On March 28th, 2018, research firm Morgan Stanley reiterated its 'Overweight' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $19 a share to $21 a share.

Appian

Reston, Virginia headquartered Appian Corp.'s stock closed the day 3.44% higher at $28.25 with a total trading volume of 280,434 shares. The stock is trading 14.37% above their 200-day moving average. Shares of the Company, which provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 57.90.

On March 12th, 2018, research firm BTIG Research initiated a 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock.

On March 26th, 2018, Appian received Frost & Sullivan's 2018 North American Digital Transformation Platform award in the Life Sciences & Pharmaceutical industry for its cloud-based, low-code software application platform.

BEST

Shares in Hangzhou, China headquartered BEST Inc. recorded a trading volume of 233,170 shares. The stock ended yesterday's trading session 0.77% lower at $10.29. The Company's shares have advanced 13.08% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 6.37% and 1.42%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of BEST, which operates as a smart supply chain service provider in China, have an RSI of 53.21.

On March 20th, 2018, BEST announced that Mr. Lin Wan has been appointed by Alibaba Group to replace Ms. Wenhong Tong as a member of the Company's board, Compensation Committee and Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee, effective on March 20th, 2018. Mr. Wan has been the president of Cainiao Network, where he oversees strategic planning and business operation, since January 2017.

Box

Redwood City, California headquartered Box Inc.'s stock finished Thursday's session 0.87% higher at $20.78 with a total trading volume of 1.67 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 7.06% in the last month and 25.48% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 2.00%. Additionally, shares of Box, which provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere, have an RSI of 49.34.

On March 21st, 2018, Box Inc. announced that Komatsu is moving its workforce to the former. Komatsu is a leader in manufacturing and the sale of construction and mining equipment, utilities, forest machines, and industrial machinery. Since March 2017, Komatsu has already deployed Box to more than 10,000 employees to power content management in the cloud.

