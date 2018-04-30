Pre-Market Technical Scan on Application Software Equities -- MuleSoft, NIC, salesforce.com, and Splunk

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on MULE, EGOV, CRM, and SPLK which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. For today, WallStEquities.com observes the recent performance of four Application Software stocks, particularly, MuleSoft Inc. (NYSE: MULE), NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV), salesforce.com inc. (NYSE: CRM), and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK). These equities belong to the Technology sector, which consists of companies that are engaged in manufacturing semiconductors, communications equipment, computer hardware, and technology-related office equipment, as well as providers of consulting and IT services. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

MuleSoft

Last Friday, San Francisco, California headquartered MuleSoft Inc.'s stock declined slightly by 0.20%, to close the day at $44.42. A total volume of 4.96 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 3.68 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 1.65% in the last month, 75.30% in the previous three months, and 92.88% over the past year. The stock is trading 15.58% above its 50-day moving average and 66.34% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of MuleSoft, which provides Anypoint Platform that allows customers to connect their applications, data, and devices in the US, the UK, and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 72.90.

NIC Inc.

Shares in Olathe, Kansas-based NIC Inc. rose slightly by 0.68%, finishing Friday's session at $14.90. The stock recorded a trading volume of 490,900 shares. The Company's shares have gained 12.45% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 7.04%. Furthermore, shares of NIC Inc., which together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the US, have an RSI of 68.88.

salesforce.com

San Francisco, California headquartered salesforce.com inc.'s stock finished 0.50% lower at $120.22 last Friday at the close. A total volume of 3.80 million shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 6.50% in the past month, 5.73% in the previous three months, and 40.03% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 0.45% and 14.66%, respectively. Additionally, shares of salesforce.com, which develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management, have an RSI of 51.80.

On April 11th, 2018, research firm Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated a 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $152 per share.

Splunk

San Francisco, California headquartered Splunk Inc.'s shares ended the session 1.22% higher at $102.15. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.53 million shares. Shares of the Company have advanced 6.47% in the last month, 10.47% over the previous three months, and 58.13% over the past year. The stock is trading 0.83% above its 50-day moving average and 27.82% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Splunk, which provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 51.76.

On April 27th, 2018, research firm Wedbush upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Outperform' while revising its previous target price from $103 a share to $118 a share.

