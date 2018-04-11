Pre-Market Technical Scan on Application Software Equities -- Oracle, Paycom Software, Progress Software, and Proofpoint

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Oracle

On Tuesday, shares in Redwood City, California headquartered Oracle Corp. recorded a trading volume of 14.89 million shares. The stock ended the session 2.05% higher at $45.82. The Company's shares have gained 3.45% over the past year. The stock is trading 6.94% below its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Oracle, which develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology environments worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 43.72.

On March 20th, 2018, research firm BMO Capital Markets reiterated its 'Outperform' rating on the Company's stock with a decrease of the target price from $55 a share to $53 a share.

On April 02nd, 2018, Oracle announced that it has been named a Leader in Gartner's 2018 "Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration" report for the fifth consecutive time. Get the full research report on ORCL for free by clicking below at:

Paycom Software

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma headquartered Paycom Software Inc.'s stock closed the day 3.02% higher at $111.04 with a total trading volume of 437,030 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 0.98% in the past month, 31.19% in the previous three months, and 91.94% over the past year. The stock is trading 10.58% and 34.28% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of Paycom Software, which provides cloud-based human capital management software service for small to mid-sized companies in the US, have an RSI of 60.59.

On April 05th, 2018, Paycom Software announced the opening of its new sales office in Rochester, New York. The Rochester location marks the Company's fourth sales team in the Empire State and broadens its reach in northern New York.

On April 09th, 2018, research firm Dougherty & Company reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $100 a share to $125 a share. Free research on PAYC can be accessed at:

Progress Software

Shares in Bedford, Massachusetts headquartered Progress Software Corp. recorded a trading volume of 753,941 shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 608,340 shares. The stock ended yesterday's trading session 1.65% higher at $38.25. The Company's shares have advanced 28.83% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 3.95%. Furthermore, shares of Progress Software, which provides software solutions for various industries worldwide, have an RSI of 38.42.

On March 13th, 2018, Progress Software announced the availability of Progress® NativeChat™, the artificial intelligence-driven platform for creating and deploying chatbots. Unlike other chatbot technologies, NativeChat is based on patent pending CognitiveFlow™ technology that can be trained with goals, examples, and data from existing backend systems, similar to the process for training new, customer service agents.

On April 03rd, 2018, research firm Sidoti upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Buy'. Visit WallStEquities.com now and sign up for the free research on PRGS at:

Proofpoint

Sunnyvale, California headquartered Proofpoint Inc.'s stock finished Tuesday's session 1.98% higher at $120.71. A total volume of 748,310 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 633,350 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 1.57% in the last month, 25.41% over the previous three months, and 64.01% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 9.39% and 26.41%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Proofpoint, which operates as a SaaS provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide, have an RSI of 61.39.

On April 04th, 2018, Proofpoint announced that it will issue a press release reporting its financial results for Q1 ended March 31st, 2018 after the close of the market on April 26th, 2018. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day to discuss the results. The live webcast will be available under the Investors section of the Company's website.

On April 10th, 2018, research firm Goldman upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Sell' to 'Neutral'. The free technical report on PFPT is available at:

