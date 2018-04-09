Pre-Market Technical Scan on Application Software Equities -- Shopify, Sphere 3D, Twilio, and Zendesk

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on SHOP, ANY, TWLO, and ZEN which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. WallStEquities.com evaluates four Application Software stocks, particularly, Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP), Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY), Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO), and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE: ZEN). These companies are part of the Information Technology sector, which received an "Outperform" rating from Charles Schwab on March 29th, 2018. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

Shopify

Last Friday, Ottawa, Canada headquartered Shopify Inc.'s stock declined 2.26%, to close the day at $117.42. A total volume of 1.09 million shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 6.79% in the previous three months and 72.96% over the past year. The stock is trading 6.39% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Shopify, which provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the US, the UK, Australia, and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 32.65.

On March 20th, 2018, Shopify announced its expanded integration with Instagram. The "shopping on Instagram" feature, which allows businesses to tag products in Instagram posts, is now enabled for merchants in eight additional markets: UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Brazil. Get the full research report on SHOP for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SHOP

Sphere 3D

Shares in Mississauga, Canada headquartered Sphere 3D Corp. saw a slight decline of 0.62%, finishing Friday's session at $0.91. The stock recorded a trading volume of 243,731 shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 54.81%. Furthermore, shares of Sphere 3D, which provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, EMEA region, and Asia/Pacific, have an RSI of 21.35.

On March 19th, 2018, Sphere 3D announced that Coppell ISD has selected the Company's HVE technology to upgrade the district's technology infrastructure in their primary and secondary datacenters through HVE authorized reseller, Cynergy Technology. Through an RFP process, Coppell ISD expressed a need for the modernization of the infrastructure of their primary and secondary datacenters in a number of areas. Free research on ANY can be accessed at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ANY

Twilio

San Francisco, California headquartered Twilio Inc.'s stock finished 2.76% lower at $37.04 last Friday at the close. A total volume of 1.30 million shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 44.24% in the previous three months and 37.54% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 9.24% and 23.49%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Twilio, which provides cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud as a pay-as-you-go service in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 50.04.

On March 12th, 2018, Twilio announced Twilio Flex, the first contact center platform that gives businesses complete control of their contact center experience. With Twilio Flex, companies can instantly deploy an omnichannel contact center platform and also programmatically customize every element of the experience including the interface, communication channels, agent routing, and reporting to meet the unique needs of the business. Visit WallStEquities.com now and sign up for the free research on TWLO at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=TWLO

Zendesk

San Francisco, California headquartered Zendesk Inc.'s shares ended the session 2.72% lower at $45.09. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.04 million shares. Shares of the Company have advanced 29.38% over the previous three months and 64.20% over the past year. The stock is trading 3.68% above its 50-day moving average and 32.65% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Zendesk, which provides SaaS products for organizations, have an RSI of 48.42.

On April 05th, 2018, Zendesk announced that it will release financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended March 31st, 2018 following the close of the US markets on May 01st, 2018. The Company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that same day. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor website. The free technical report on ZEN is available at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ZEN

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pre-market-technical-scan-on-application-software-equities----shopify-sphere-3d-twilio-and-zendesk-300626186.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities