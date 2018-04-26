Pre-Market Technical Scan on Application Software Equities -- Synaptics, Synchronoss Technologies, Tableau Software, and KeyW

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Synaptics

On Wednesday, shares in San Jose, California headquartered Synaptics Inc. recorded a trading volume of 427,739 shares. The stock ended the session 0.73% higher at $44.03. The Company's shares have gained 1.76% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 2.56%. Moreover, shares of Synaptics, which develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 42.46.

On April 11th, 2018, research firm Mizuho upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Buy' while revising its previous target price from $42 a share to $55 a share. Get the full research report on SYNA for free by clicking below at:

Synchronoss Technologies

Bridgewater, New Jersey headquartered Synchronoss Technologies Inc.'s stock closed the day 1.29% higher at $11.80 with a total trading volume of 327,418 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 10.80% in the past month and 31.70% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 16.30% and 1.16%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Synchronoss Technologies, which provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide, have an RSI of 68.49. Free research on SNCR can be accessed at:

Tableau Software

Shares in Seattle, Washington headquartered Tableau Software Inc. recorded a trading volume of 907,262 shares. The stock ended yesterday's trading session 0.70% lower at $81.41. The Company's shares have advanced 11.05% over the previous three months and 51.80% in the past twelve months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 8.76%. Furthermore, shares of Tableau Software, which provides business analytics software products, have an RSI of 48.03.

On April 11th, 2018, research firm Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated a 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock. Sign up today for the free research report on DATA at:

KeyW Holding

Hanover, Maryland headquartered The KeyW Holding Corp.'s stock finished Wednesday's session 0.25% lower at $8.13 with a total trading volume of 572,428 shares, which was above their three months average volume of 535.25 thousand shares. The Company's shares have advanced 25.08% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 3.97% and 12.86%, respectively. Additionally, shares of KeyW Holding, which together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the US, have an RSI of 51.92. Wall St. Equities' research coverage also includes the downloadable free report on KEYW at:

