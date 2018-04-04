Pre-Market Technical Scan on Basic Materials Equities -- Freeport-McMoRan, Nevsun Resources, Southern Copper, and Gold Standard Ventures

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Freeport-McMoRan

On Tuesday, shares in Phoenix, Arizona headquartered Freeport-McMoRan Inc. recorded a trading volume of 12.23 million shares. The stock ended the session 1.40% higher at $17.38. The Company's shares have gained 30.09% over the past year. The stock is trading 10.79% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Freeport-McMoRan, which engages in the mining of mineral properties in the US, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 43.35.

On March 20th, 2018, research firm Goldman initiated a 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $23 per share.

On March 28th, 2018, Freeport-McMoRan declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on May 01st, 2018, to holders of record as of April 13th, 2018 for the Company's common stock.

Nevsun Resources

Vancouver, Canada headquartered Nevsun Resources Ltd's stock closed the day 0.41% higher at $2.45 with a total trading volume of 432,475 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 6.99% in the past month and 0.41% in the previous three months. The stock is trading 8.43% and 5.98% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of Nevsun Resources, which engages in the mining and development of mineral properties in Europe, Africa, and North America, have an RSI of 61.09.

On March 27th, 2018, Nevsun Resources announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 40-F with the US SEC. The Company has also filed its Annual Information Form (AIF) in Canada on SEDAR. A copy of the AIF, including a link to Form 40-F, is available on the Company's website.

Southern Copper

Shares in Phoenix, Arizona-based Southern Copper Corp. recorded a trading volume of 918,077 shares. The stock ended yesterday's trading session 1.12% higher at $54.84. The Company's shares have advanced 3.57% in the past month, 15.57% in the previous three months, and 52.80% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 6.32% and 25.01%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Southern Copper, which engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador, have an RSI of 57.39.

On March 06th, 2018, research firm B. Riley FBR, Inc. reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $47 a share to $57 a share.

Gold Standard Ventures

Vancouver, Canada headquartered Gold Standard Ventures Corp.'s stock finished Tuesday's session 0.61% lower at $1.63 with a total trading volume of 163,962 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 0.62% in the last month. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 1.51%. Additionally, shares of the Company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the US, have an RSI of 44.60. The free technical report on GSV is available at:

