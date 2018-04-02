Pre-Market Technical Scan on Biotech Equities -- INSYS Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics, Intercept Pharma, and Intra-Cellular Therapies

www.wallstequities.com/registration

INSYS Therapeutics

On Thursday, shares in Chandler, Arizona headquartered INSYS Therapeutics Inc. recorded a trading volume of 261,785 shares. The stock ended the session 0.49% lower at $6.04. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 23.71%. Moreover, shares of INSYS Therapeutics, which develops and commercializes supportive care products, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 33.41.

On March 09th, 2018, research firm Piper Jaffray downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Underweight'.

Intellia Therapeutics

Cambridge, Massachusetts headquartered Intellia Therapeutics Inc.'s stock closed the day 0.28% lower at $21.09 with a total trading volume of 892,037 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 53.72% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 16.81%. Additionally, shares of Intellia Therapeutics, which focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system, have an RSI of 35.09.

On March 08th, 2018, research firm JMP Securities initiated a 'Market Outperform' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $76 per share.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Shares in New York headquartered Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded a trading volume of 463,977 shares. The stock ended last Thursday's trading session 2.28% higher at $61.52. The Company's shares have advanced 3.00% in the past month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 0.41%. Furthermore, shares of Intercept Pharma, which focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the US, Europe, and Canada, have an RSI of 45.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies

New York headquartered Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.'s stock finished Thursday's session 2.33% higher at $21.05 with a total trading volume of 242,205 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 37.67% over the previous three months and 28.04% in the past twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 6.05% and 30.46%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, which engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases, have an RSI of 47.54.

