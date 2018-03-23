Pre-Market Technical Scan on Communication Equipment Equities -- A10 Networks, ADTRAN, Aerohive Networks, and BlackBerry

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on ATEN, ADTN, HIVE, and BB which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. This morning, WallStEquities.com assesses A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN), ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN), Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE: HIVE), and BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB). Communication Equipment companies are engaged in manufacturing telecommunications equipment such as telephones, modems, cable decoders, carrier switches, fiber cable, wireless, and satellite communication equipment. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

A10 Networks

On Thursday, shares in San Jose, California headquartered A10 Networks Inc. recorded a trading volume of 379,344 shares. The stock ended the session 0.16% lower at $6.25. The Company's shares are trading 3.86% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of A10 Networks, which provides software and hardware solutions in the US, Japan, and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 42.57.

On March 16th, 2018, A10 Networks (ATEN) announced that it has reached a settlement agreement with VIEX Capital Advisors, which, together with its affiliates, beneficially owns approximately 5.3% of ATEN's outstanding shares. Under the terms of the agreement, ATEN appointed Tor R. Braham to its board of directors, effective March 14th, 2018. Additionally, ATEN's Board of Directors will submit for stockholder approval a proposal to declassify the Board at its 2018 annual meeting.

On March 19th, 2018, research firm DA Davidson downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Neutral' while revising its previous target price from $8 a share to $7 a share.

ADTRAN

Huntsville, Alabama headquartered ADTRAN Inc.'s stock closed the day 1.87% lower at $15.75 with a total trading volume of 606,537 shares. The stock is trading 4.77% below their 50-day moving average. Shares of the Company, which provides networking and communications equipment worldwide, has an RSI of 41.77.

On February 28th, 2018, ADTRAN announced that EWE TEL, one of the largest regional providers of telecommunications services in Germany, has selected the former and begun the rollout of turnkey network implementation services, including equipment swap, project management, and data migration services. EWE TEL is making significant investments in its broadband network to become even more competitive in its region and provide more advanced services to residential and business customers.

Aerohive Networks

Shares in Milpitas, California headquartered Aerohive Networks Inc. recorded a trading volume of 315,588 shares. The stock ended yesterday's trading session 2.12% lower at $4.15. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 5.86%. Furthermore, shares of Aerohive Networks, which together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in the Americas, EMEA region, and Asia/Pacific, have an RSI of 39.66.

On March 01st, 2018, Aerohive Networks (HIVE) announced a series of network-compliance and optimization enhancements for retailers, including high-density and reliable network-access features with the Wi-Fi Alliance's new Vantage program and PCI 3.2 reporting in HiveManager® for improved compliance when handling sensitive customer data. HIVE's new performance and security updates help retailers deliver consistent, reliable, and compliant connectivity in most any location.

BlackBerry

Waterloo, Canada headquartered BlackBerry Ltd's stock finished Thursday's session 2.58% lower at $12.82. A total volume of 7.37 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 6.33 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 5.08% in the last month, 17.94% over the previous three months, and 82.10% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 1.02% and 17.50%, respectively. Additionally, shares of BlackBerry, which operates as security software and services company in securing, connecting, and mobilizing enterprises worldwide, have an RSI of 50.56.

On March 22nd, 2018, BlackBerry (BB) and Jaguar Land Rover announced that they have entered into a multi-year agreement to collaborate and develop technology for the automotive manufacturer's next-generation vehicles. As part of the agreement, BB will license its QNX and Certicom technology to Jaguar Land Rover as well as assign a team of engineers to support in the development of new Electronic Control Unit (ECU) modules. The first ECU project will be a next-generation infotainment system.

