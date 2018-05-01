Pre-Market Technical Scan on Discount and Variety Stores Equities -- Fred's, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Target, and Walmart

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Fred's

On Monday, shares in Memphis, Tennessee headquartered Fred's Inc. recorded a trading volume of 2.38 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 959,100 shares. The stock ended the session 17.98% lower at $2.39. The Company's shares are trading 20.31% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Fred's, which together with its subsidiaries, sells general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full-service pharmacies, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 34.99.

On April 27th, 2018, Fred's announced the resignation of CEO Michael K. Bloom, effective as of April 24th, 2018, to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Bloom also resigned from the Company's Board of Directors. Joseph Anto - Executive Vice President, CFO, and Secretary - will serve as Interim CEO, effective as of April 24th, 2018. Get the full research report on FRED for free by clicking below at:

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania headquartered Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.'s stock closed the day 0.88% lower at $62.20 with a total trading volume of 464,486 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 3.15% in the past month, 6.69% in the previous three months, and 62.40% over the past year. The stock is trading 3.67% and 22.50% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of the Company, which operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise, have an RSI of 54.30.

On April 04th, 2018, Ollie's Bargain Outlet reported its financial results for Q4 FY17 and full year FY17 ended February 03rd, 2018. For Q4 2017, total net sales were $356.7 million, operating income was $54.4 million, and net income was $70.1 million. For the full year 2017, total net sales were $1.077 billion, operating income was $135.8 million, and net income was $127.6 million.

On April 18th, 2018, research firm Credit Suisse resumed its 'Outperform' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $68 per share. Free research report on OLLI can be accessed at:

Target

Shares in Minneapolis, Minnesota headquartered Target Corp. recorded a trading volume of 4.80 million shares. The stock ended yesterday's trading session 0.34% lower at $72.60. The Company's shares have advanced 4.57% in the past month and 29.99% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 0.95% and 13.04%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Target, which operates as a general merchandise retailer in the US, have an RSI of 54.23.

On April 19th, 2018, Target announced that it will begin same-day delivery of more than 55,000 groceries, essentials, home, electronics, toys, and other products across Colorado. Beginning May 03rd, 2018, Shipt will deliver from Target's stores in the Boulder, Colorado Springs, Denver, and Fort Collins metro areas. Visit WallStEquities.com now and sign up for the free research report on TGT at:

Walmart

Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart Inc.'s stock finished Monday's session 1.34% higher at $88.46 with a total trading volume of 8.54 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 17.66% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 0.35%. Additionally, shares of Walmart, which engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide, have an RSI of 55.26.

On April 19th, 2018, research firm Argus upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Hold' to 'Buy', with a target price of $100 per share.

On April 30th, 2018, Walmart and J Sainsbury PLC announced the combination of the latter and Asda Group Limited, Walmart's wholly owned UK retail subsidiary. This combination will create one of UK's leading grocery, general merchandise, and clothing retail groups. Under the terms of the combination, Walmart would hold 42% of the share capital of the combined business. The free technical report on WMT is available at:

