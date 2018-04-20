Pre-Market Technical Scan on Electronics Equities -- Acuity Brands, Advanced Energy Industries, Amphenol, and Control4

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on AYI, AEIS, APH, and CTRL which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. WallStEquities.com draws investors' attention to the Diversified Electronics space, which comprises of companies that design, develop, and market a variety of electronics components used not just in electronics products (such as computers, cell phones, and tablets) but also in construction (such as lighting fixtures). Under evaluation this morning are these four equities: Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE: AYI), Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS), Amphenol Corp. (NYSE: APH), and Control4 Corp. (NASDAQ: CTRL). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

Acuity Brands

On Thursday, shares in Atlanta, Georgia headquartered Acuity Brands Inc. recorded a trading volume of 713,654 shares, which was above their three months average volume of 701,640 shares. The stock ended the session 1.88% lower at $128.79. The Company's shares are trading 9.84% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Acuity Brands, which provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 36.26.

On March 29th, 2018, the Board of Directors of Acuity Brands declared a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per share. The dividend is payable on May 01st, 2018 to shareholders of record on April 17th, 2018.

On April 05th, 2018, research firm JMP Securities upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Market Perform' to 'Market Outperform'.

Advanced Energy Industries

Fort Collins, Colorado headquartered Advanced Energy Industries Inc.'s stock closed the day 6.10% lower at $61.93. A total volume of 574,852 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 448,490 shares. The Company's shares are trading 6.71% below their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms, have an RSI of 41.23.

On March 29th, 2018, Advanced Energy Industries announced that Paul R. Oldham, former Senior Vice President of administration, CFO, and Corporate Secretary of Electro Scientific Industries, Inc., will join the former as its executive Vice President and CFO on May 02nd, 2018, reporting to Yuval Wasserman, President and CEO.

Amphenol

Shares in Wallingford, Connecticut headquartered Amphenol Corp. recorded a trading volume of 1.03 million shares. The stock ended yesterday's trading session 1.15% lower at $86.20. The Company's shares have advanced 22.93% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 0.86%. Furthermore, shares of Amphenol, which together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide, have an RSI of 47.18.

On April 02nd, 2018, Amphenol announced that Anne Clarke Wolff, Managing Director and Head of Global Corporate Banking and Global Leasing at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

Control4

Salt Lake City, Utah headquartered Control4 Corp.'s stock finished Thursday's session 0.91% lower at $21.69 with a total trading volume of 219,339 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 34.89% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 8.24%. Additionally, shares of Control4, which provides smart home and business solutions in the US, Canada, and internationally, have an RSI of 42.41.

On April 17th, 2018, Control4 announced that it will release its financial results for Q1 FY18 after the market closes on May 03rd, 2018. The Company will host an investor conference call and will webcast the event beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day. The webcast and replay will be accessible on the Company's investor relations website.

