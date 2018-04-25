Pre-Market Technical Scan on General Building Materials Equities -- Owens Corning, Summit Materials, USG Corp., and Vulcan Materials

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Owens Corning

On Tuesday, shares in Toledo, Ohio headquartered Owens Corning recorded a trading volume of 1.75 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 1.15 million shares. The stock ended the session 3.00% lower at $75.74. The Company's shares have gained 21.93% in the past twelve months. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 7.36%. Moreover, shares of Owens Corning, which together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 34.59.

On April 04th, 2018, research firm Goldman downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Neutral'. Get the full research report on OC for free by clicking below at:

Summit Materials

Denver, Colorado headquartered Summit Materials Inc.'s stock closed the day 1.71% lower at $28.23 with a total trading volume of 1.58 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 1.28 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 10.14% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 7.53%. Additionally, shares of Summit Materials, which together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products, have an RSI of 37.76.

On April 17th, 2018, research firm Jefferies initiated a 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $36 per share. Free research on SUM can be accessed at:

USG Corp.

Shares in Chicago, Illinois headquartered USG Corp. recorded a trading volume of 1.16 million shares. The stock ended yesterday's trading session 1.31% lower at $40.07. The Company's shares have advanced 19.58% in the past month and 26.28% in the past twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 9.63% and 17.83%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of USG Corp., which through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide, have an RSI of 58.62. Sign up today for the free research report on USG at:

Vulcan Materials

Birmingham, Alabama headquartered Vulcan Materials Co.'s stock finished Tuesday's session 2.14% lower at $111.36 with a total trading volume of 1.01 million shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 5.86%. Additionally, shares of Vulcan Materials, which produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the US, have an RSI of 40.48. Wall St. Equities' research coverage also includes the downloadable free report on VMC at:

