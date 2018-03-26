Pre-Market Technical Scan on Generic Drugs Equities -- Adamas Pharma, Agile Therapeutics, Catalent, and Diplomat Pharmacy

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on ADMS, AGRX, CTLT, and DPLO which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. On Friday, March 23, 2018, US markets saw broad based losses with all sectors finishing the trading sessions in red. Major US indices were also bearish at the close of last Friday's session. The NASDAQ Composite ended the day at 6,992.67, down 2.43%; the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 1.77% lower, to finish at 23,533.20; and the S&P 500 closed at 2,588.26, down 2.10%. This Monday morning, WallStEquities.com looks at the performance of these four Drugs-Generic stocks: Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS), Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX), Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), and Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (NYSE: DPLO). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals

On Friday, shares in Emeryville, California headquartered Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded a trading volume of 570,449 shares. The stock ended the session 2.62% lower at $23.82. The Company's shares have gained 36.43% in the past twelve months. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving averages by 25.51%. Moreover, shares of Adamas Pharma, which discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 30.53.

Agile Therapeutics

Princeton, New Jersey headquartered Agile Therapeutics Inc.'s stock closed the day 2.05% lower at $2.87 with a total trading volume of 72,747 shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 16.18%. Additionally, shares of Agile Therapeutics, which focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women, have an RSI of 27.87.

Catalent

Shares in Somerset, New Jersey headquartered Catalent Inc. recorded a trading volume of 622,499 shares. The stock ended last Friday's trading session 3.08% lower at $39.40. The Company's shares have advanced 40.87% in the past twelve months. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 8.06%. Furthermore, shares of Catalent, which provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide, have an RSI of 34.81.

On March 21st, 2018, research firm Raymond James upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Market Perform' to 'Outperform'.

Diplomat Pharmacy

Flint, Michigan headquartered Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.'s stock finished Friday's session 4.70% lower at $20.28 with a total trading volume of 800,446 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 38.34% in the past twelve months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 2.92%. Additionally, shares of Diplomat Pharmacy, which operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the US, have an RSI of 33.39.

On March 08th, 2018, research firm Barclays initiated an 'Overweight' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $27 per share.

