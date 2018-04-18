Pre-Market Technical Scan on Healthcare Equities -- Heron Therapeutics, Immune Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, and BioScrip

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on HRTX, IMNP, JNJ, and BIOS which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. On Tuesday, April 17, 2018, US markets saw broad based gains with all sectors finishing the trading sessions in green. Major US indices were also bullish at the close of yesterday's session. The NASDAQ Composite ended the day at 7,281.10, up 1.74%; the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.87% higher, to finish at 24,786.63; and the S&P 500 closed at 2,706.39, up 1.07%. This Wednesday morning, WallStEquities.com looks at the performance of these four Healthcare stocks: Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX), Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNP), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and BioScrip Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOS). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

Heron Therapeutics

On Tuesday, shares in San Diego, California headquartered Heron Therapeutics Inc. recorded a trading volume of 554,976 shares. The stock ended the session 2.32% higher at $30.90. The Company's shares have gained 43.72% in the last month, 44.39% over the previous three months, and 103.96% in the past twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 26.35% and 65.22%, respectively. Moreover, shares of Heron Therapeutics, which engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 66.56.

On April 05th, 2018, research firm Evercore ISI initiated an 'Outperform' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $56 per share.

Immune Pharmaceuticals

Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey headquartered Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s stock closed the day 2.19% lower at $0.34 with a total trading volume of 194,521 shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 14.08%. Additionally, shares of Immune Pharma, which develops therapeutic agents in the fields of immuno-inflammation, dermatology, and immuno-oncology, have an RSI of 40.01.

Johnson & Johnson

Shares in New Brunswick, New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson recorded a trading volume of 10.98 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 8.17 million shares. The stock ended yesterday's trading session 0.93% lower at $130.54. The Company's shares have advanced 3.83% in the past twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 0.22%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide, have an RSI of 51.58.

BioScrip

Denver, Colorado-based BioScrip Inc.'s stock finished Tuesday's session 3.10% higher at $2.66 with a total trading volume of 397,505 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 88.65% in the past twelve months. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 3.84%. Additionally, shares of BioScrip, which provides home infusion services in the US, have an RSI of 53.01.

