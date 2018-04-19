Pre-Market Technical Scan on Industrial Goods Equities -- Evoqua Water Technologies, Select Energy Services, Meritage Homes, and William Lyon Homes

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Evoqua Water Technologies

On Wednesday, shares in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania headquartered Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. recorded a trading volume of 323,975 shares. The stock ended the session 1.74% higher at $22.75. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 2.49% and 1.01%, respectively. Moreover, shares of the Company, which provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 57.45. Get the full research report on AQUA for free by clicking below at:

Select Energy Services

Houston, Texas headquartered Select Energy Services Inc.'s stock closed the day 4.90% higher at $15.19 with a total trading volume of 713,537 shares, which was above their three months average volume of 433.12 thousand shares. The Company's shares have advanced 13.78% in the past month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 7.12%. Additionally, shares of the Company, which provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the US and Western Canada, have an RSI of 67.73.

On April 13th, 2018, research firm Stephens initiated an 'Overweight' rating on the Company's stock. Free research on WTTR can be accessed at:

Meritage Homes

Shares in Scottsdale, Arizona-based Meritage Homes Corp. recorded a trading volume of 249,873 shares. The stock ended yesterday's trading session 0.44% higher at $45.85. The Company's shares have advanced 17.56% in the past twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 1.31%. Furthermore, shares of Meritage Homes, which designs and builds single-family homes in the US, have an RSI of 51.44.

On March 20th, 2018, research firm Wedbush initiated an 'Outperform' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $55 per share. Sign up today for the free research report on MTH at:

William Lyon Homes

Newport Beach, California headquartered William Lyon Homes' stock finished Wednesday's session 0.57% higher at $28.16 with a total trading volume of 313,141 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 34.35% in the past twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 5.74% and 7.71%, respectively. Additionally, shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon, have an RSI of 56.02. Wall St. Equities' research coverage also includes the downloadable free report on WLH at:

