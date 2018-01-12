Pre-Market Technical Scan on Industrial Goods Equities -- Real Goods Solar, PGT Innovations, Chicago Bridge & Iron, and Quanta Services

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Real Goods Solar

On Thursday, shares in Denver, Colorado headquartered Real Goods Solar Inc. recorded a trading volume of 956,864 shares. The stock ended the session 0.79% lower at $1.25. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving averages by 2.98%. Moreover, shares of the Company, which operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 41.70. Get the full research report on RGSE for free by clicking below at:

PGT Innovations

North Venice, Florida headquartered PGT Innovations Inc.'s stock closed the day 1.49% higher at $17.05 with a total trading volume of 220,224 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 15.59% in the previous three months and 49.56% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 7.17% and 26.81%, respectively. Additionally, shares of PGT Innovations, which manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern US, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada, have an RSI of 60.07. Free research on PGTI can be accessed at:

Chicago Bridge & Iron

Shares in The Hague, the Netherlands headquartered Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. N.V. recorded a trading volume of 3.69 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 3.37 million shares. The stock ended yesterday's trading session 2.02% higher at $18.69. The Company's shares have advanced 18.89% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 12.99% and 1.06%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which provides conceptual design, technology, engineering, procurement, fabrication, modularization, construction, commissioning, maintenance, program management, and environmental services worldwide, have an RSI of 64.86.

On January 03rd, 2018, research firm MKM Partners downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Neutral'. Sign up today for the free research report on CBI at:

Quanta Services

Houston, Texas headquartered Quanta Services Inc.'s stock finished Thursday's session 2.44% higher at $39.07 with a total trading volume of 1.57 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 1.33 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 12.53% in the past twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 3.49% and 10.17%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Quanta Services, which provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, and oil and gas industries in the US, Canada, Australia, and internationally, have an RSI of 54.50. Wall St. Equities' research coverage also includes the downloadable free report on PWR at:

