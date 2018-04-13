Pre-Market Technical Scan on Investments Equities -- GAMCO Global Gold, Intercontinental Exchange, NASDAQ, and Nuveen

www.wallstequities.com/registration

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

On Thursday, shares in US-domiciled GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust recorded a trading volume of 510,709 shares. The stock ended the session 0.40% lower at $5.02. The Company's shares have gained 1.01% in the last month. The stock is trading 0.11% above its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of the Company, which invests in the public equity markets across the globe, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 58.25. Get the full research report on GGN for free by clicking below at:

Intercontinental Exchange

Atlanta, Georgia headquartered Intercontinental Exchange Inc.'s stock closed the day 1.50% higher at $72.46 with a total trading volume of 2.57 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 20.19% over the past year. The stock is trading 4.74% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Intercontinental Exchange, which operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the US, the UK, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada, have an RSI of 52.07.

On April 05th, 2018, Intercontinental Exchange announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the Chicago Stock Exchange, a full-service stock exchange, including trading, data, and corporate listings services. The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2018, subject to regulatory approvals.

On April 10th, 2018, research firm Bernstein initiated an 'Outperform' rating on the Company's stock. Free research on ICE can be accessed at:

NASDAQ

Shares in New York headquartered NASDAQ Inc. recorded a trading volume of 828,563 shares. The stock ended yesterday's trading session 1.01% higher at $86.62. The Company's shares have advanced 1.61% in the past month, 6.64% in the previous three months, and 25.54% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 5.49% and 12.14%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of NASDAQ, which provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide, have an RSI of 60.95.

On April 10th, 2018, research firm Bernstein initiated a 'Market Perform' rating on the Company's stock.

On April 10th, 2018, NASDAQ announced that it has scheduled its 2018 annual meeting of stockholders for April 24th, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The meeting will be held at the Nasdaq MarketSite, 4 Times Square, New York, New York. The record date for determining stockholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the annual meeting was the close of business on February 26th, 2018, as noted in the Company's 2018 Annual Proxy Statement. Visit WallStEquities.com now and sign up for the free research on NDAQ at:

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

US-domiciled Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund's stock finished Thursday's session 0.77% lower at $12.92. A total volume of 232,098 shares was traded. Shares of the Company, which invests in the fixed income markets of the US, have an RSI of 46.22.

On March 29th, 2018, Nuveen has completed the issuance of Series B and Series C MuniFund Preferred Shares (MFP Series B and Series C Shares) in privately negotiated exchanges with qualified institutional buyers. The corresponding amounts of the newly issued MFP Series B and Series C Shares are $535.0 million and $238.0 million, respectively. The free technical report on NEA is available at:

