Pre-Market Technical Scan on Medical Supplies Equities -- Insulet, Integra LifeSciences, Mazor Robotics, and Microbot Medical

Insulet

On Thursday, shares in Billerica, Massachusetts headquartered Insulet Corp. recorded a trading volume of 323,545 shares. The stock ended the session 1.51% lower at $85.25. The Company's shares have gained 22.57% over the previous three months and 101.92% in the past twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 10.15% and 34.38%, respectively. Moreover, shares of Insulet, which develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the US and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 63.79.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings

Plainsboro, New Jersey headquartered Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.'s stock closed the day 2.02% lower at $55.75 with a total trading volume of 404,182 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 12.04% in the previous three months and 29.95% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 6.04% and 9.37%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Integra LifeSciences, which develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery, have an RSI of 58.42.

Mazor Robotics

Shares in Caesarea, Israel-based Mazor Robotics Ltd recorded a trading volume of 742,499 shares, which was above their three months average volume of 561.66 thousand shares. The stock ended yesterday's trading session 3.45% lower at $61.08. The Company's shares have advanced 159.25% in the past twelve months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 18.76%. Furthermore, shares of Mazor Robotics, which together with its subsidiary, Mazor Robotics Inc., is engaged in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the US, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia, have an RSI of 39.53.

On March 16th, 2018, research firm Needham downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Hold' to 'Underperform'.

Microbot Medical

Yokneam, Israel-based Microbot Medical Inc.'s stock finished Thursday's session 3.20% lower at $0.72 with a total trading volume of 229,993 shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 20.59%. Additionally, shares of Microbot Medical, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics medical technologies, have an RSI of 23.10.

