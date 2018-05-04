Pre-Market Technical Scan on Oil & Gas Equities -- Andeavor, CVR Energy, Delek US, and HollyFrontier

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Andeavor

On Thursday, shares in San Antonio, Texas headquartered Andeavor recorded a trading volume of 3.20 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 2.21 million shares. The stock ended the session 2.15% higher at $141.56. The Company's shares have surged 35.97% in the last month, 32.53% over the previous three months, and 77.93% over the past year. The stock is trading 33.48% above its 50-day moving average and 34.54% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Andeavor, which through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 78.05.

On April 04th, 2018, Andeavor announced plans to release its earnings for Q1 2018 after the market closes on May 07th, 2018. The Company will host a conference call with analysts regarding its quarterly results and other business matters on May 08th, 2018, at 7:30 a.m. CT. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website.

On May 03rd, 2018, research firm Jefferies upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Hold' to 'Buy'.

CVR Energy

Sugar Land, Texas-based CVR Energy Inc.'s stock closed the day 2.45% higher at $36.83 with a total trading volume of 351,299 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 18.69% in the past month, 3.63% in the previous three months, and 64.42% over the past year. The stock is trading 14.94% and 24.68% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of CVR Energy have an RSI of 65.10.

On May 02nd, 2018, CVR Energy announced that Tracy Jackson has been named Executive Vice President and CFO. Ms. Jackson will also serve as Executive Vice President and CFO for the general partner of the Company's petroleum subsidiary, CVR Refining, L.P., and for the general partner of its nitrogen fertilizer subsidiary, CVR Partners, L.P. Her appointments will become effective on May 04th, 2018.

Delek US Holdings

Shares in Brentwood, Tennessee headquartered Delek US Holdings Inc. recorded a trading volume of 2.92 million shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 1.60 million shares. The stock ended yesterday's trading session 3.15% higher at $49.84. The Company's shares have advanced 21.15% in the past month, 44.51% in the previous three months, and 105.53% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 22.67% and 55.63%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Delek US have an RSI of 74.00.

On April 10th, 2018, research firm Credit Suisse initiated an 'Outperform' rating on the Company's stock.

On April 16th, 2018, Delek US Holdings announced that it intends to issue a press release summarizing its first-quarter 2018 results after the US stock market closes on May 07th, 2018. A conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET on May 08th, 2018 to discuss the results.

HollyFrontier

Dallas, Texas headquartered HollyFrontier Corp.'s stock finished Thursday's session 1.78% higher at $65.63. A total volume of 3.69 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 2.35 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 28.94% in the last month, 37.82% over the previous three months, and 141.46% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 28.89% and 54.63%, respectively. Additionally, shares of HollyFrontier have an RSI of 81.01.

On May 02nd, 2018, research firm Cowen reiterated its 'Market Perform' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $40 a share to $65 a share.

On May 02nd, 2018, HollyFrontier reported its Q1 2018 results. Net income attributable to Company stockholders was $268.1 million, EBITDA was $88.5 million, and net cash provided by operations totaled $333.8 million. At March 31st, 2018, cash and cash equivalents totaled $781.5 million, and consolidated debt was $2,382.9 million.

