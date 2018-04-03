Pre-Market Technical Scan on Oil & Gas Equities -- BP PLC, Chevron, Encana, and Exxon Mobil

www.wallstequities.com/registration

BP PLC

On Monday, shares in London, the UK headquartered BP PLC recorded a trading volume of 5.75 million shares. The stock ended the session 1.55% lower at $39.91. The Company's shares have gained 2.49% in the last month and 15.61% over the past year. The stock is trading 3.75% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of BP PLC, which operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 49.53.

On March 29th, 2018, research firm Citigroup upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Buy'. Get the full research report on BP for free by clicking below at:

Chevron

San Ramon, California headquartered Chevron Corp.'s stock closed the day 1.58% lower at $112.24 with a total trading volume of 6.20 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 0.18% in the past month and 4.14% over the past year. The stock is trading 2.44% below its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Chevron, which through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide, have an RSI of 42.08.

On March 29th, 2018, Chevron named David Payne as its Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety, effective May 01st, 2018. Payne is currently Vice President of the Company's Drilling and Completions organization. He succeeds Wes Lohec who has elected to retire after 37 years of service on June 01st, 2018. Free research on CVX can be accessed at:

Encana

Shares in Calgary, Canada headquartered Encana Corp. recorded a trading volume of 7.23 million shares. The stock ended yesterday's trading session 4.18% lower at $10.54. The Company's shares have advanced 0.09% in the past month. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 3.96%. Furthermore, shares of Encana, which together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids, have an RSI of 41.97.

On March 07th, 2018, research firm Evercore ISI upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'In-line' to 'Outperform'. Visit WallStEquities.com now and sign up for the free research on ECA at:

Exxon Mobil

Irving, Texas headquartered Exxon Mobil Corp.'s stock finished Monday's session 1.86% lower at $73.22. A total volume of 17.81 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 15.74 million shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 6.64%. Additionally, shares of Exxon Mobil, which explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the US, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania, have an RSI of 39.38.

On March 15th, 2018, research firm HSBC Securities upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Reduce' to 'Buy'.

On March 29th, 2018, Exxon Mobil has increased its holdings in Brazil's pre-salt basins after winning eight additional exploration blocks during Brazil's 15 bid round. The blocks awarded add about 640,000 net acres to the Company's portfolio. Six of the eight newly awarded blocks will be operated by the Company. The free technical report on XOM is available at:

