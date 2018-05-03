Pre-Market Technical Scan on Oil & Gas Equities -- Cimarex Energy, CNX Resources, ConocoPhillips, and Continental Resources

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Cimarex Energy

On Wednesday, shares in Colorado headquartered Cimarex Energy Co. recorded a trading volume of 1.39 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 1.35 million shares. The stock ended the session 1.33% lower at $98.51. The Company's shares have gained 7.74% in the last month. The stock is trading 3.20% above its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Cimarex Energy, which operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 51.92.

On April 05th, 2018, Cimarex Energy announced plans to report its Q1 2018 financial results on May 08th, 2018, after market close. The Company will host its quarterly conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET on May 09th, 2018. The call will be webcast and accessible on the Company's website. Get the full research report on XEC for free by clicking below at:

CNX Resources

Pennsylvania headquartered CNX Resources Corp.'s stock closed the day 1.68% higher at $15.15. A total volume of 4.36 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 4.24 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 1.68% in the past month, 8.14% in the previous three months, and 12.54% over the past year. The stock is trading 7.73% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of CNX Resources have an RSI of 45.30.

On April 27th, 2018, CNX Resources announced its preliminary results for the quarter ended March 31st, 2018. Consolidated net income for Q1 2018 was between $518 million and $573 million; total revenues and other operating income were between $471 million and $521 million; and EBITDA from continuing operations was between $876 million and $968 million. Free research on CNX can be accessed at:

ConocoPhillips

Shares in Texas headquartered ConocoPhillips recorded a trading volume of 6.77 million shares. The stock ended yesterday's trading session 0.40% lower at $65.45. The Company's shares have advanced 9.03% in the past month, 11.29% in the previous three months, and 40.15% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 10.75% and 24.33%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of ConocoPhillips have an RSI of 62.43.

On April 19th, 2018, research firm Jefferies downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Hold'.

On April 30th, 2018, ConocoPhillips announced that it has received notice of an unsolicited mini-tender offer by Baker Mills LLC to purchase up to 55,000 shares of ConocoPhillips' common stock from the stockholders of ConocoPhillips. ConocoPhillips announced that it does not endorse Baker Mills' unsolicited mini-tender offer and is not associated in any way with Baker Mills, its mini-tender offer, or its mini-tender offer documents. Visit WallStEquities.com now and sign up for the free research on COP at:

Continental Resources

Oklahoma-based Continental Resources Inc.'s stock finished Wednesday's session 0.29% higher at $65.91. A total volume of 3.29 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 2.64 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 11.67% in the last month, 18.69% over the previous three months, and 60.56% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 15.47% and 42.01%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Continental Resources have an RSI of 70.66.

On April 18th, 2018, research firm KLR Group downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Hold'.

On April 26th, 2018, Continental Resources (CLR) announced the execution of a firm transportation agreement on Enable Midstream Partners' Project Wildcat. Project Wildcat will provide CLR 400 MMcf/d of additional takeaway capacity from its properties in the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma. It will also provide CLR direct access to premium markets, including the expanding Dallas Fort Worth area where supplies of natural gas from the Barnett shale continue to decline. The free technical report on CLR is available at:

--

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pre-market-technical-scan-on-oil--gas-equities----cimarex-energy-cnx-resources-conocophillips-and-continental-resources-300641929.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities