Pre-Market Technical Scan on Oil & Gas Equities -- PBF Energy, Phillips 66, Renewable Energy, and Sunoco

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on PBF, PSX, REGI, and SUN which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. In today's pre-market research, WallStEquities.com features these four Oil and Gas Refining and Marketing stocks: PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF), Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI), and Sunoco L.P. (NYSE: SUN). The Oil and Gas Refining market is highly fragmented and includes segments such as petroleum products and natural gas. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

PBF Energy

On Tuesday, shares in Parsippany, New Jersey-based PBF Energy Inc. recorded a trading volume of 2.16 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 2.10 million shares. The stock ended the session flat at $38.33. The Company's shares have gained 14.08% in the last month, 19.67% over the previous three months, and 73.28% over the past year. The stock is trading 14.12% above its 50-day moving average and 28.56% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of PBF Energy, which together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 66.53.

On April 16th, 2018, PBF Logistics L.P., a master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy (PBF), including wholly owned subsidiaries, announced that it has entered into multiple agreements delivering accretive growth to the Partnership. It acquired, effective that day, the third-party Cummins Terminal, located in Knoxville, TN. Additionally, the Partnership has reached an agreement to acquire several development assets from subsidiaries of PBF.

On April 18th, 2018, research firm Citigroup downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Neutral'. Get the full research report on PBF for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=PBF

Phillips 66

Houston, Texas headquartered Phillips 66's stock closed the day 0.49% higher at $111.85. A total volume of 3.78 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 2.39 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 17.80% in the past month, 9.36% in the previous three months, and 40.59% over the past year. The stock is trading 13.82% and 18.96% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of Phillips 66, which operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company, have an RSI of 74.09.

On April 05th, 2018, Phillips 66 announced that it will host its 2018 annual meeting of shareholders on May 09th, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. CDT at The Westin Houston, Memorial City, 945 Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77024. Shareholders must present an admission ticket or proof of ownership of the Company's stock, as well as valid picture identification, to be admitted. Free research on PSX can be accessed at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=PSX

Renewable Energy Group

Shares in Ames, Iowa headquartered Renewable Energy Group Inc. recorded a trading volume of 392,786 shares. The stock ended yesterday's trading session 1.94% higher at $13.15. The Company's shares have advanced 2.73% in the past month, 24.06% in the previous three months, and 24.64% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 7.07% and 11.25%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Renewable Energy, which produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America, have an RSI of 57.21.

On April 11th, 2018, Renewable Energy announced that it will release its financial results for Q1 2018 after the market close on May 03rd, 2018. An investor conference call will follow at 4:30 p.m. EDT. The call will be hosted by Randy Howard, President and CEO, and Chad Stone, CFO. Visit WallStEquities.com now and sign up for the free research on REGI at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=REGI

Sunoco

Dallas, Texas headquartered Sunoco L.P.'s stock finished Tuesday's session 0.55% higher at $27.67 with a total trading volume of 414,690 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 8.47% in the last month. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 0.03%. Additionally, shares of Sunoco have an RSI of 52.09.

On April 03rd, 2018, Sunoco announced the execution of a definitive agreement to purchase certain assets from Superior Plus Corporation for approximately $40 million plus working capital adjustments. The assets consist of a network of approximately 100 dealers, several hundred commercial contracts, and three terminals, which are connected to major pipelines serving the Upstate New York market.

On April 27th, 2018, research firm Jefferies downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Hold' to 'Underperform'. The free technical report on SUN is available at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SUN

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pre-market-technical-scan-on-oil--gas-equities----pbf-energy-phillips-66-renewable-energy-and-sunoco-300640966.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities