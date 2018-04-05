Pre-Market Technical Scan on Personal Products Equities -- Coty, e.l.f. Beauty, Edgewell Personal Care, and Energizer

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Coty

On Wednesday, shares in New York headquartered Coty Inc. recorded a trading volume of 4.74 million shares. The stock ended the session 0.27% higher at $18.29. The Company's shares have gained 3.10% over the past year. The stock is trading 0.01% below its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Coty, which together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 46.86.

On March 28th, 2018, Coty announced the pricing of three series of US dollar denominated and euro denominated senior unsecured notes, in an aggregate principal amount of $550 million and €800 million, respectively, in a private offering consisting of $550 million of 6.50% senior notes due 2026, €250 million of 4.75% senior notes due 2026, and €550 million of 4.00% senior notes due 2023. The offering is expected to close on April 05th, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

e.l.f. Beauty

Oakland, California-based e.l.f. Beauty Inc.'s stock closed the day 0.92% higher at $19.75 with a total trading volume of 321,135 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 6.99% in the past month. The stock is trading 0.04% below its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of e.l.f. Beauty, which operates as a beauty company, have an RSI of 53.32.

On March 15th, 2018, research firm Morgan Stanley downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Equal-Weight' to 'Underweight'.

Edgewell Personal Care

Shares in Chesterfield, Missouri headquartered Edgewell Personal Care Co. recorded a trading volume of 919,153 shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 792,720 shares. The stock ended yesterday's trading session 1.62% higher at $48.97. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 5.80%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which manufactures and markets personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care, and infant care categories the US and internationally, have an RSI of 47.40.

Energizer Holdings

St. Louis, Missouri headquartered Energizer Holdings Inc.'s stock finished Wednesday's session 0.45% higher at $58.18. A total volume of 983,194 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 936,620 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 2.65% in the last month, 21.51% over the previous three months, and 4.27% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 6.90% and 20.17%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Energizer, which together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide, have an RSI of 60.61.

On March 29th, 2018, Energizer Holdings (ENR) and Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) announced that the Federal Trade Commission has allowed expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, with respect to the previously announced acquisition by ENR of SPB's battery and lighting products business.

