Pre-Market Technical Scan on Processed & Packaged Goods Equities -- B&G Foods, Campbell Soup, Conagra Brands, and Flowers Foods

B&G Foods

Parsippany, New Jersey headquartered B&G Foods Inc.'s stock finished Wednesday's session 0.43% higher at $23.40. A total volume of 951,839 shares was traded. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 13.43%. Furthermore, shares of B&G Foods, which manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 38.29.

On April 18th, 2018, B&G Foods announced that it intends to issue a press release with its Q1 2018 financial results after the market close on May 03rd, 2018. The Company has scheduled a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day to discuss the results. Hosting the call will be Robert C. Cantwell, President and CEO, and Bruce C. Wacha, Executive Vice President of Finance and CFO. Get the full research report on BGS for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BGS

Campbell Soup

Shares in Camden, New Jersey headquartered Campbell Soup Co. ended at $41.51, up 1.05% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.95 million shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 4.22%. Moreover, shares of Campbell Soup, which together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products, have an RSI of 42.22.

On April 05th, 2018, Campbell Soup announced a strategic reorganization under the leadership of Luca Mignini as COO. The Company will create a new Accelerator unit to continue to expand in faster-growing spaces and invest in high-growth areas. As part of the reorganization, Campbell Fresh will become part of the Accelerator unit to realize the growth potential of the packaged fresh category.

On April 16th, 2018, research firm Credit Suisse resumed its 'Underperform' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $40 per share. Free research on CPB can be accessed at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CPB

Conagra Brands

Chicago, Illinois headquartered Conagra Brands Inc.'s stock ended yesterday's session 0.90% higher at $37.15 with a total trading volume of 3.26 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 2.17% in the past month. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 1.41% and 4.46%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Conagra Brands, which together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America, have an RSI of 55.92.

On April 20th, 2018, Conagra Brands announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.2125 per share of the Company's common stock, to be paid on May 31st, 2018, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 30th, 2018. Visit WallStEquities.com now and sign up for the free research on CAG at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CAG

Flowers Foods

On Wednesday, shares in Thomasville, Georgia headquartered Flowers Foods Inc. recorded a trading volume of 722,148 shares. The stock finished the day 0.22% higher at $22.41. The Company's shares have advanced 15.52% in the previous three months and 12.95% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 4.52% and 15.80%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Flowers Foods, which produces and markets bakery products in the US, have an RSI of 58.46.

On March 28th, 2018, research firm KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated an 'Overweight' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $24 per share.

On April 23rd, 2018, Nature's Own, which is owned by Flowers Foods, announced two new offerings: Nature's Own Perfectly Crafted Thick Sliced Multigrain and Nature's Own Perfectly Crafted Thick Sliced White. Both these artisan-inspired, thick-sliced bakery style breads are available at grocery stores across the US. The free technical report on FLO is available at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=FLO

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pre-market-technical-scan-on-processed--packaged-goods-equities----bg-foods-campbell-soup-conagra-brands-and-flowers-foods-300637119.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities