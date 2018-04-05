Pre-Market Technical Scan on REIT Equities -- Hudson Pacific Properties, Kilroy Realty, Liberty Property Trust, and New York REIT

Hudson Pacific Properties

On Wednesday, shares in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. recorded a trading volume of 961,014 shares. The stock ended the session 0.16% higher at $32.29. The Company's shares have gained 2.12% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 2.72%. Moreover, shares of the Company, which focuses on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art media and entertainment properties in select West Coast markets, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 53.97. Get the full research report on HPP for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=HPP

Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp.'s stock closed the day 0.31% higher at $70.66 with a total trading volume of 374,113 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 3.64% in the past month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 2.37%. Additionally, shares of Kilroy Realty, which provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies, have an RSI of 53.52. Free research on KRC can be accessed at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=KRC

Liberty Property Trust

Shares in Liberty Property Trust recorded a trading volume of 1.06 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 1.03 million shares. The stock ended yesterday's trading session 0.38% higher at $39.81. The Company's shares have advanced 2.79% in the past twelve months. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 0.47%. Furthermore, shares of Liberty Property, which serves customers in the US and UK, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties, have an RSI of 50.34. Sign up today for the free research report on LPT at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=LPT

New York REIT

New York REIT Inc.'s stock finished Wednesday's session 0.28% higher at $21.70 with a total trading volume of 79,437 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 6.40% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 2.85%. Additionally, shares of the Company, which owns income-producing commercial real estate, including office and retail properties, located in New York City, have an RSI of 53.15. Wall St. Equities' research coverage also includes the downloadable free report on NYRT at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=NYRT

