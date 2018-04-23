Pre-Market Technical Scan on Specialty Retail Equities -- Tractor Supply, Ulta Beauty, ZAGG, and Zumiez

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on TSCO, ULTA, ZAGG, and ZUMZ which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. For today, WallStEquities.com scans Tractor Supply Co. (NASDAQ: TSCO), Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA), ZAGG Inc. (NASDAQ: ZAGG), and Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ). These stocks are part of the Specialty Retail industry, which is highly fragmented and typically consists of specialty stores, fuel, and automotive retailing. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

Tractor Supply

Last Friday, Brentwood, Tennessee headquartered Tractor Supply Co.'s stock climbed slightly by 0.75%, to close the day at $60.33. A total volume of 1.96 million shares was traded. The Company's shares are trading 4.49% below their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Tractor Supply, which operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 46.88.

On April 10th, 2018, Tractor Supply announced that the Company intends to release its Q1 2018 results before the market opens on April 26th, 2018. Greg Sandfort, CEO; Steve Barbarick, President and Chief Merchandising Officer; and Kurt Barton, CFO, will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET that same day. The call will be webcast live on the Company's investor relations website.

On April 20th, 2018, research firm Piper Jaffray upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Overweight'.

Ulta Beauty

Shares in Bolingbrook, Illinois-based Ulta Beauty Inc. rose slightly by 0.38%, finishing Friday's session at $235.05. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.09 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 10.35% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 12.29% and 5.75%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Ulta Beauty, which operates as a beauty retailer in the US, have an RSI of 70.56.

On April 16th, 2018, research firm Guggenheim upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Buy'.

ZAGG

Midvale, Utah headquartered ZAGG Inc.'s stock finished 0.41% lower at $12.00 last Friday at the close. A total volume of 169,878 shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 67.83% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 12.21%. Additionally, shares of ZAGG, which together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the US, Europe, and internationally, have an RSI of 40.26.

On April 05th, 2018, mophie, a ZAGG company, announced the Charge Stream Pad+, the Company's first universal wireless charging pad that provides a quick and easy fast charge experience for Apple® and Samsung® Qi-enabled smartphones. The compact Charge Stream Pad+ features the latest in wireless charging technology to deliver a safe and worry-free fast charge experience.

Zumiez

Lynnwood, Washington headquartered Zumiez Inc.'s shares ended the session 5.10% lower at $22.35. The stock recorded a trading volume of 452,245 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 390,390 shares. Shares of the Company have advanced 25.56% over the past year. The stock is trading 1.89% above its 50-day moving average and 20.95% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Zumiez, which together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, have an RSI of 40.56.

On April 11th, 2018, Zumiez announced that total net sales for the five-week period ended April 07th, 2018 increased 14.7% to $82.3 million, compared to $71.7 million for the five-week period ended April 01st, 2017. The Company's comparable sales increased 12.6% for the five-week period ended April 07th, 2018, compared to a comparable sales increase of 1.1% for the five-week period ended April 01st, 2017.

