Pre-Market Technical Scan on Steel & Iron Equities -- Gerdau, India Globalization Capital, Nucor, and Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Gerdau

On Wednesday, shares in Porto Alegre, Brazil-based Gerdau S.A. recorded a trading volume of 7.37 million shares. The stock ended the session 0.21% lower at $4.68. The Company's shares have gained 8.33% over the previous three months and 44.44% over the past year. The stock is trading 21.27% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Gerdau, which provides steel-related products and services worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 51.31.

On April 03rd, 2018, Gerdau announced that the Form 20-F related to its fiscal year ended December 31st, 2017 was filed with the US SEC and the SEC of Brazil. The Form 20-F is available on the Company's investor relations website. Get the full research report on GGB for free by clicking below at:

India Globalization Capital

Bethesda, Maryland-based India Globalization Capital Inc.'s stock closed the day 12.29% higher at $0.61. A total volume of 769,035 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 548,910 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 12.48% over the past year. The stock is trading 6.00% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of the Company, which engages in the development of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats, have an RSI of 52.27.

On April 10th, 2018, India Globalization Capital announced that it has filed a method and composition patent with the U.S.P.T.O. for the formulation of Hyalolex (IGC-507), which helps address some symptoms of Alzheimer's disease, including the buildup of plaques and tangles, anxiety, aggression, and sleep disorders, among others. This patent filing enables the Company to pursue the commercialization of this formulation in the US, where medical cannabis is legal, as well as in select European countries. Free research on IGC can be accessed at:

Nucor

Shares in Charlotte, North Carolina-based Nucor Corp. recorded a trading volume of 1.66 million shares. The stock ended yesterday's trading session 1.90% lower at $60.98. The Company's shares have advanced 1.50% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 1.13%. Furthermore, shares of Nucor, which manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 45.70.

On March 20th, 2018, research firm Goldman initiated a 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $78 per share.

On April 04th, 2018, Nucor announced that John Ferriola, Chairman, CEO, and President, will host a conference call on April 19th, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's Q1 earnings. The live conference call will be available on the Company's website. Visit WallStEquities.com now and sign up for the free research on NUE at:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Los Angeles, California headquartered Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.'s stock finished Wednesday's session 2.00% lower at $84.72 with a total trading volume of 375,222 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 8.01% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 5.66%. Additionally, shares of the Company, which operates as a metals service center company in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 47.63.

On March 20th, 2018, research firm Goldman initiated a 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $103 per share. The free technical report on RS is available at:

