Pre-Market Technical Scan on Textile Equities -- Ralph Lauren, Under Armour, PVH Corp., and V.F. Corp.

Ralph Lauren

New York-based Ralph Lauren Corporation's stock finished Monday's session 2.97% higher at $109.43. A total volume of 860,645 shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 38.66% in the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 0.77% and 14.37%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Ralph Lauren, which designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 47.65.

Under Armour

Shares in Baltimore, Maryland headquartered Under Armour, Inc. ended at $14.61, up 4.43% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 3.51 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 10.02% over the previous three months. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 0.11%. Moreover, shares of Under Armour, which together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, EMEA region, Asia/Pacific, and Latin America, have an RSI of 52.08.

On April 19th, 2018, Under Armour announced its "Will Finds A Way" campaign, where the Company takes consumers on a motivational journey, spotlighting Dwayne Johnson as he introduces the stories of eight trailblazing athletes. The campaign will be released and supported globally, specifically in the US, Europe, and China. It will feature hundreds of pieces of content that have been created for the Company's digital and social platforms.

PVH Corp.

New York-based PVH Corp.'s stock ended yesterday's session 0.49% higher at $160.26 with a total trading volume of 650,128 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 13.30% in the past month and 63.10% in the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 7.59% and 18.94%, respectively. Additionally, shares of PVH Corp., which operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally, have an RSI of 61.79.

On April 17th, 2018, PVH Corp. announced a three-year partnership with conservation organization World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to support water stewardship efforts in key sourcing communities for the former's businesses and the broader Apparel industry. WWF will also work with PVH to develop its water stewardship strategies and connection points to other key sustainability matters.

V.F. Corp.

On Monday, shares in Greensboro, North Carolina headquartered V.F. Corporation recorded a trading volume of 1.44 million shares. The stock finished the day 0.77% higher at $78.10. The Company's shares have advanced 39.84% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 2.98% and 11.54%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of V.F. Corporation, which engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Pacific, have an RSI of 59.08.

On March 28th, 2018, V.F. Corp. announced the appointment of Steve Murray to the new position of Vice President - Strategic Projects. He will report to Chairman, President, and CEO Steve Rendle and will serve on the Company's Senior Leadership Team.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pre-market-technical-scan-on-textile-equities----ralph-lauren-under-armour-pvh-corp-and-vf-corp-300635240.html

