Pre-Orders Open for PANAMA RED, the highly anticipated pulse-pounding tell-all thriller from Amazon #1 Best Selling Author David Edward

OCALA, Fla., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In December 1989, the United States military invaded the sovereign country of Panama, ousting dictator Manuel Noriega and sparking an unparalleled transition of power in the region. What led up to the invasion? Why was it necessary?

Set in 1988 before those fateful events, PANAMA RED starts to answer these questions using fictional Special Agent Dirk Lasher, and the thriller book format, to finally provide never-before-heard insights into events on the ground, as told by those who lived them.

"PANAMA RED" by David Edward "PANAMA RED" by David Edward

Wrapped in adrenaline-filled action delivered with seasoned expertise, a deadly race of discovery devolves into a primal fight for survival near the Panama-Colombia border. US Army Special Agent Dirk Lasher finds himself embroiled in a power struggle, caught between Noriega's militant police force and a mysterious organization planning to use Panama's banking infrastructure to crash the international financial markets with the goal of a new world order.

The pre-order is available exclusively from Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0992VKNXC

Author D. Edward served as a special agent in the US Army in Panama during the 1980's and 1990's and is a veteran of multiple overseas combat tours. He is a graduate of the United States Army Intelligence School and holds advanced degrees in engineering and technology including a PhD, three related master's degrees, and an undergraduate degree in business.

You can follow his publication schedule here: https://d-edward.com .

As an additional incentive, readers can register their pre-order at the author's website to receive one of a hundred randomly chosen free signed copies of his short story collection Abraxian Wars, available now at Amazon and Barnes & Noble .

Media Contact: David Edward, 970.646.5865, [email protected]

SOURCE David Edward