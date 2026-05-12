Pre-Prohibition Pint Highlights Trio of Rare Old Fitzgerald Bourbons to Be Auctioned for Charity from the Collection of Heaven Hill's Executive Chairman

Fans and collectors will have a rare opportunity to bid on three extraordinary Bourbons at Sotheby's Whisky & Whiskey auction, running from June 11 to 26

BARDSTOWN, Ky., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Fitzgerald, one of America's most storied Bourbon brands, will offer an unprecedented glimpse into its rich past and a chance to acquire it at auction. The Old Fitzgerald Archival Collection from Max Shapira, curated from the personal archives of Heaven Hill's Executive Chairman, is a trio of bottles that represent many decades of Bourbon craftsmanship, tracing Old Fitzgerald's evolution from its pre-Prohibition roots to its modern revival under Heaven Hill's stewardship.

The Old Fitzgerald Archival Collection from Max Shapira

Each bottle in the collection serves as a time capsule of its era, showcasing the artistry, resilience and refinement that has defined Old Fitzgerald for generations. Collectively, they capture the enduring legacy of a brand that has shaped the American whiskey landscape for more than 150 years.

The collection will be auctioned by Sotheby's during its online Whisky & Whiskey sale open for bidding from June 11-26, 2026.

The Old Fitzgerald Archival Collection includes:

1934 Old Fitzgerald 18-Year-Old Bottled-in-Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey: Distilled and barreled in 1917, bottled in 1934. A 100-proof pre-Prohibition Bourbon, distilled by A. PH. Stitzel, later to become part of the legendary Stitzel-Weller Distillery. Distilled in a year when many distilleries were shutting down and shifting production to assist with wartime efforts, this whiskey was likely among the last to have been produced before Prohibition. Aged through some of the nation's most defining historical moments and bottled just after Prohibition's repeal, this pint embodies the rebirth of America's Bourbon tradition – an impossibly rare artifact preserved from an era long past. (1 pint)





Distilled and barreled in 1917, bottled in 1934. A 100-proof pre-Prohibition Bourbon, distilled by A. PH. Stitzel, later to become part of the legendary Stitzel-Weller Distillery. Distilled in a year when many distilleries were shutting down and shifting production to assist with wartime efforts, this whiskey was likely among the last to have been produced before Prohibition. Aged through some of the nation's most defining historical moments and bottled just after Prohibition's repeal, this pint embodies the rebirth of America's Bourbon tradition – an impossibly rare artifact preserved from an era long past. (1 pint) 1965 Very Xtra Old Fitzgerald 10-Year-Old Bottled-in-Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey: Distilled and barreled in 1955, bottled in 1965. Bottled expressly for "Colorado Electric Co." and presented in a striking red box set with two tasting glasses, this expression captures the zenith of the Van Winkle era at Stitzel-Weller. With its wheated mash bill, Bottled-in-Bond marker and decade-long maturation, it epitomizes Julian "Pappy" Van Winkle's vision for Bourbon perfection. (4/5 quart)





Distilled and barreled in 1955, bottled in 1965. Bottled expressly for "Colorado Electric Co." and presented in a striking red box set with two tasting glasses, this expression captures the zenith of the Van Winkle era at Stitzel-Weller. With its wheated mash bill, Bottled-in-Bond marker and decade-long maturation, it epitomizes Julian "Pappy" Van Winkle's vision for Bourbon perfection. (4/5 quart) 2015 John E. Fitzgerald Very Special Reserve 20-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey: Distilled and barreled in 1992, bottled in 2015 and the final link between the brand's Stitzel-Weller legacy and Heaven Hill's modern stewardship. When Heaven Hill acquired the Old Fitzgerald brand with its purchase of the Bernheim Distillery, it also purchased 12 barrels of Stitzel-Weller Bourbon. After two decades, the Bourbon from those barrels was moved temporarily to inert tanks to halt its maturation. Bottled at 90 proof to reveal the depth, grace, and complexity of a Bourbon matured to its absolute peak. This is one of just 3,000 bottles made and sold, housed in a hand-crafted wood box, cut with a keyhole to pay homage to Old Fitzgerald's origins and namesake, treasury agent John E. Fitzgerald. (375ml)

"Each of these bottles is a snapshot of Old Fitzgerald through the ages," said Shapira. "They tell the story of a brand that has survived and thrived through every chapter of American whiskey history, of which Heaven Hill is a proud part. I'm honored to now share them in a way that will support a meaningful charitable cause."

Proceeds from the auction will benefit Bernheim Forest and Arboretum. Founded by Bourbon maker Isaac Wolfe Bernheim in 1929, Bernheim is a 16,000-acre protected forest, located just 30 minutes south of Louisville. With a mission of connecting people with nature, Bernheim offers educational programs, 40 miles of hiking trails, renowned art experiences, and beautiful plant collections.

Collectors and whiskey aficionados can take part in the online auction via Sotheby's website, with bidding open from June 11 through 12 p.m. ET on June 26. For those who don't partake in the auction, fans can enjoy their own taste of whiskey history with a bottle of Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond 7-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, released last year, as well as the brand's Decanter Series, released twice annually.

For more information, visit www.oldfitzgeraldbourbon.com/our-story.

ABOUT OLD FITZGERALD BOURBON

Old Fitzgerald's line of legendary, award-winning wheated Bourbons dates back to the late 1800s. Inspired by John E. Fitzgerald, a treasury agent famous for thieving Whiskey from the barrels in his care. First trademarked in 1884, the brand's Whiskey earned worldwide acclaim, through sales on luxury rail cars, steamships and private clubs. More than a century later in 1999, Heaven Hill acquired, along with the purchase of the Bernheim Distillery, the Old Fitzgerald brand and aging stocks of wheated Bourbon, ushering the brand into the 21st century. Today, Old Fitzgerald is renowned for its signature wheated mashbill and diamond decanters. Its core Whiskeys include the coveted and highly-allocated twice-annual decanter series releases and its newest year-round offering, Bottled-in-Bond 7-Year-Old, which has already been awarded a Gold medal at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

ABOUT HEAVEN HILL DISTILLERY

Founded in Kentucky by the Shapira family in 1935, Heaven Hill Distillery continues its legacy as one of the foremost American Whiskey producers. Heaven Hill has cultivated the traditions and history of America's Native Spirit with its fierce independence, passionate family ownership, dedication to quality, and thoughtful innovation. Today, Heaven Hill Distillery maintains over 2 million barrels aging in more than 70 warehouses throughout Nelson and Jefferson Counties. It is home to an award-winning collection of American Whiskeys including Elijah Craig Bourbon, Larceny Bourbon, Evan Williams Bourbon, Pikesville Rye Whiskey, Rittenhouse Rye Whisky, Parker's Heritage Collection, and Old Fitzgerald along with its extensive Bottled-in-Bond label collection. Heaven Hill Distillery currently holds the title of 2024 and 2023 Whisky Magazine Distillery of the Year and 2023 World's Best Small Batch Bourbon from the Icons of Whisky, as well as the 2022 Large Spirits Producer of the Year from the Ascot Awards. Heaven Hill Distillery held the title of 2020 Whisky Advocate Whisky of the Year, the second Whisky of the Year for Heaven Hill Distillery in the past four years. In 2019, Heaven Hill Distillery was named San Francisco World Spirits Competition Distillery of the Year, Best in Show Whisky, and previously held the titles of 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition Best Bourbon, 2016 Whisky Magazine Distillery of the Year. For more information, please visit www.heavenhilldistillery.com.

ABOUT SOTHEBY'S

Established in 1744, Sotheby's promotes access and ownership of exceptional art and luxury objects through auctions, private sales and retail. Our deep expertise across 70 selling categories is supported by a leading technology platform and a global network of specialists spanning 40 countries. Selling categories include Contemporary Art, Modern and Impressionist Art, Old Masters, Chinese Works of Art, Jewelry, Watches, Wine and Spirits and Design, as well as collectible cars and real estate through RM Sotheby's and Concierge. Sotheby's Financial Services is a leading art lender and provides capital solutions for collectors around the world, having originated more than $12 billion in loans since its inception. Sotheby's new global headquarters is now open at the iconic Breuer building at 945 Madison Avenue in New York City, featuring Marcel, a new continental restaurant designed by Roman & Williams.

SOURCE Old Fitzgerald Bourbon