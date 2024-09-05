Pre-registration Now for FILM & TAPE EXPO 2024 to Secure Your Free Entry - Unveiling Cutting-edge Products and Technologies

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pre-registration is now open for FILM & TAPE EXPO 2024, organized by RX Kuozhan, scheduled to take place from November 6th-8th at the SHENZHEN World Exhibition and Convention Center (Bao'an) at Hall 10/12/14.

FILM & TAPE EXPO 2024 is Asia's leading B2B tradeshow for functional film and adhesive tapes across key industries. FILM & TAPE EXPO 2024 integrates the global industrial resources of functional film and adhesive tapes, offering a one-stop showcase of innovative materials and advanced equipment along the entire industry chain to promote efficient connections between upstream and downstream enterprises, identify potential business opportunities, and foster sustainable development of industry.

The three-day event will cover 160,000 sqm (8 halls) in area, welcome over 150,000 (5,000 international visitors) industry professionals to explore innovations from more than 3,500 (500 international brands) suppliers, driving new industrial development trends in functional film, adhesive tapes, and terminal applications on a global scale.

Pre-Register now for FILM & TAPE EXPO 2024 and save the USD 15 entry fee: https://ali2.infosalons.com.cn/reg/CTZF24/registeren/login?type=5DUSIH

Five New Features at FILM & TAPE EXPO 2024

Scale Upgrade: The 6 Connected Shows - A Mega Feast of Innovation

FILM & TAPE EXPO 2024 will be held concurrently with Highly Functional Material Expo, C-TOUCH & DISPLAY SHENZHEN, Automotive World China, AMTS & AHTE South China, NEPCON Asia, and the Electronics Sourcing Show. Together at China's innovation hub, with over 160,000 sqm and 3,500 exhibitors and brands gathering, the six flagship shows covering automotive, electronics, display, and new materials will connect attendees across key industries in advanced manufacturing, providing industry practitioners with an unparalleled exhibition experience.

Exhibits Upgrade: All level exhibits suitable for multiple fields, one-stop harvesting of new opportunities

FILM & TAPE EXPO 2024 is expected to have more than 800 exhibitors, more than 2,000 kinds of cost-effective equipment and more than 5,000 kinds of materials on display. During the same period will also be held in the coating and die-cutting equipment purchasing machine festival, national material alternative material purchase day, international new product conference and other activities, high and low-grade products are available.

The scope of exhibits covers chemical raw materials, functional films, adhesive tapes, die-cutting materials, film tape processing equipment and ancillary equipment and accessories, and other film tape and coating and die-cutting products of the whole industry chain.

The exhibition will also showcase the latest application of functional films and adhesive tape in Digital Electronics, Printing & Packaging, Automobile Photovoltaic, Semiconductor, Touch/Display Panel, Lithium Battery, Coating, Household Appliance industries and more.

In addition to the exhibits at FILM & TAPE EXPO 2024, visitors will be able to see other closely related exhibits covering cutting-edge c-touch display technologies such as commercial, industrial, and medical displays, smart touch screens, and Mini/Micro LED solutions are featured prominently.

Exhibition Zone Upgrade: Five Major Zone with Industry Specialization

For efficient and convenient visit, The FILM & TAPE EXPO 2024 has meticulously divided the exhibition into five major zone, each focusing on specific sectors within the industry, reflecting the diversification, refinement, and specialization of the functional film, adhesive tape, die cutting and coating industry.

New Energy Materials and Equipment Zone: Concentrates on exhibiting film and tape materials and supporting equipment used in photovoltaic and lithium battery production. We are expecting to witness innovative breakthroughs in new energy materials and equipment.

Highly Functional Materials Zone: Gathers cutting-edge high-performance materials used in high-value industries like 3C consumer electronics, new energy vehicles, mobile communications, including adhesive materials, thermal management materials, lightweight materials, electromagnetic shielding materials, and surface treatment materials.

Smart Manufacturing Zone: Focuses on intelligent manufacturing, showcasing automation and intelligent technologies in film and tape production to address high labor costs and low efficiency challenges, providing strong support for companies to achieve transformation and upgrading, and leading the future with "smart" manufacturing.

Adhesives Zone: Showcases the latest research and development achievements of various high-performance and environmentally friendly adhesives, chemical raw materials, functional additives, solvents, and coating/dotting equipment.

International Zone: Gathers advanced functional film and adhesive tape enterprises and technologies from around the world, presenting global advanced film and tape manufacturing technologies and applications. Visitors can procure global film and tape raw materials, finished products, and coating and die-cutting equipment.

Activity Upgrade: 20+ Technical Seminars for Industry Insights

During the exhibition, over 20 concurrent professional technical summit forums will be held around core topics such as "PI Films, Optical Adhesive Films, New Energy Lithium Battery Films, New Energy Die-Cutting Processes and Key Materials, Coating Industry Standardization, Labels, Electronic Adhesives, New Energy Vehicle Adhesives, Thermal Management Materials, Mini/Micro LEDs, OLEDs, Smart Cockpits, and In-Car Displays," promoting industry technological exchanges and innovations.

Concurrent Events:

Shenzhen International Film and Tape Technology Innovative Development Forum 2024

2024 Coating Industry Standardization and High-Quality Development Forum

International Automotive High Performance Film Innovation and Application Forum 2024

Coating Industry Standardization and High-Quality Development Forum 2024

Thermal Conductivity and Heat Dissipation Materials Technology Innovation Development Forum 2024(NEW)

Adhesive Materials for the Electronics Industry Technical Seminar 2024(NEW)

Radiation Curing Industry Technology Forum 2024(NEW)

Shenzhen Battery Membrane Material New Technology Sharing Forum 2024

New Energy Die-cutting Process and Key Materials Seminar 2024

Shenzhen International Label Innovation Technology Summit Forum 2024

*Conference arrangements are subject to on-site confirmation.

Visitors privilege Upgrade: Register Now for VIP Privileges

Free Forums: Free entry to 20+ forum meetings during the exhibition

Fast Pass: Complete pre-registration to obtain an electronic visitor pass, avoiding on-site ticket queues

Business Matching: Inform in advance about cooperation intentions to connect with exhibitors for in-depth discussions.

Updated Information: To get the latest show information, please follow our Facebook account @Film & Tape Expo

International Visitors Privilege Plan Upgrade: One-stop Service

"Million Subsidy Autumn Procurement Benefits" plan

If you are an international visitor, you can also join the "Million Subsidy Autumn Procurement Benefits" plan. This initiative invests millions to reduce the travel pressure for international visitors to China, encouraging visits and purchases, and enhancing face-to-face business discussions between international visitors and exhibitors, thus promoting global trade and cooperation in the film, tape, and coating industries.

Members of the "Million Subsidy Autumn Procurement Benefits" plan will enjoy exclusive benefits and services for visiting the FILM& TAPE EXPO 2024.

Three membership levels of "Million Subsidy Autumn Procurement Benefits":

Member: Entry-level, pre-register for free to enjoy:

1- on-1 exclusive service personnel consultation and Q&A

Online business matching service

Latest industry reports, exhibitor updates, new product recommendations, etc



VIP Member: Pre-Register and visit the Exhibition for the first time and provide a purchase certificate to receive:

Choice of one-night stay at a star-rated hotel during the exhibition

Premium business networking dinner seat

Factory tour and study activities in China

1-on-1 exclusive service personnel consultation and Q&A

Online business matching service

Latest industry reports, exhibitor updates, new product recommendations, etc



Frequent Travelling Member: Registered for the exhibition for three consecutive years, and pre-register and visit the Film & Tape Expo 2024 for procurement to receive:

Airport to exhibition center shuttle bus

Choice of one-night stay at a star-rated hotel during the exhibition

Premium business networking dinner seat

Factory tour and study activities in China

1-on-1 exclusive service personnel consultation and Q&A

Online business matching service

Latest industry reports, exhibitor updates, new product recommendations, etc

The above activities are subject to the organizer's interpretation.

Visitors Pre-Registration Link: https://ali2.infosalons.com.cn/reg/CTZF24/registeren/login?type=5DUSIH

We look forward to your visit to the FILM & TAPE EXPO 2024!

