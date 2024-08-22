Pre-registration Now Open for NEPCON ASIA 2024: Experience the Future of Electronics Manufacturing

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NEPCON ASIA 2024, one of the most influential events in electronics manufacturing, organized by RX Shenzhen, will take place from November 6-8, 2024, at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao'an). The event will feature over 600 top exhibitors from around the globe, showcasing cutting-edge technologies in circuit board assembly, semiconductor packaging, automation, and smart factory solutions. This annual gathering is a must-attend for industry professionals looking to reduce costs, optimize supply chains, and explore the latest innovations in the Asian electronics manufacturing sector.

Optimizing the Electronics Manufacturing Ecosystem

As new technologies like 5G, IoT, and AI continue to evolve, the electronics manufacturing industry is rapidly expanding across sectors such as consumer electronics, intelligent manufacturing, and new energy vehicles. NEPCON ASIA 2024 will feature leading companies presenting a wide range of solutions, from surface mounting and testing to automation and electronics materials. This one-stop event offers direct access to global suppliers, helping businesses enhance efficiency and stay ahead of the competition.

Spotlight on Power Semiconductor Packaging and Testing

The booming markets of new energy vehicles, smart grids, and third-generation semiconductors are driving the growth of the power semiconductor sector. NEPCON ASIA 2024 will showcase the latest advancements in this field with a dedicated area featuring new IGBT and SiC module packaging and testing production lines. Over 60 brands will present their cutting-edge equipment and materials, offering visitors a unique opportunity to optimize their production processes.

Introducing NEPCON ∞ SPACE in South China

As the global automotive electronics market is set to surpass USD350 billion by 2025, NEPCON ASIA is launching NEPCON ∞ SPACE in South China. This new feature will highlight automotive electronics through disassembly displays, technology salons, and immersive experiences. Industry experts will be on hand to share insights, making it an essential stop for those in automotive electronics.

Fostering Global Collaboration

China's electronics manufacturing industry continues to grow, driven by a strong PCBA production capacity and a comprehensive industrial chain. NEPCON ASIA 2024 will host a range of international activities, including business exchanges, matchmaking sessions, and factory visits, designed to promote cross-border collaboration and trade. The event will also feature a China Manufacturing PCBA and Smart Factory Technology Seminar, offering overseas buyers insights into China's innovative solutions.

Engage with Industry Leaders at Over 40 Forums & Events

NEPCON ASIA 2024 will host forums across five key segments: Electronics Manufacturing, Smart Factory & Automation, Semiconductor Packaging and Testing, New Energy, and ESG. Attendees can engage directly with experts and industry leaders, exploring trends and opportunities in the electronics manufacturing industry.

Cross-Industry Collaboration and Insights

NEPCON ASIA 2024 will co-locate with several other major events by RX, including the Electronics Sourcing Show, C-TOUCH & Display Shenzhen, Film & Tape Expo, Automotive World China, and AMTS & AHTE South China and form the 6-in-one mega event. This collaborative effort will help buyers explore cross-sector innovations, optimize supply chains, improve cost efficiency, and foster global industry collaboration.

Pre-register now for NEPCON ASIA 2024 and be part of the future of electronics manufacturing. We look forward to welcoming you in Shenzhen this November!

Website：https://www.nepconasia.com/en-gb.html

Visitor registration：https://ali2.infosalons.com.cn/reg/NEPCON24SZ/registeren/login?type=OHFGEB

