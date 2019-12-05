Pre-Sale Home Renovation Company, Curbio Inc., Continues Nationwide Expansion into Boston

POTOMAC, Md., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio Inc., the tech-enabled renovation company that's transforming the way homeowners prepare their homes for sale, continues its national expansion by launching in the Boston market. Other markets served include the District of Columbia and surrounding suburbs of Maryland and Virginia, Baltimore, Philadelphia/Southern New Jersey, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, Southern Florida, Orlando, Tampa and Phoenix.

As the only turn-key presale renovation solution on the market today, Curbio lets home sellers unlock the full profit potential of their property. Although renovated homes sell faster and generate more profit, many sellers opt out of renovation because of the time commitment and stress that accompany typical home renovation projects. Likewise, real estate agents are often reluctant to suggest renovations that might delay time to market and require their oversight. Curbio brings together the people, process, technology and payment terms to eliminate these challenges. The company not only defers all payment until settlement, with no fees or finance charges, but also offers a fast and stress-free renovation experience for real estate agents and their sellers.

Unlike the financing options some real estate brokerages now offer for pre-sale home improvements, Curbio handles the renovation itself and is the licensed and insured general contractor on every project it completes. The company specializes in renovations that increase sale price, and its technology platform accelerates the entire renovation process, from the initial estimate to the materials acquisition and project management phases. Curbio completes projects about 60 percent faster than the average contractor.

Curbio employs highly rated, full-time general contractors to manage each project, allowing Curbio to control the entire renovation process and deliver the same high-quality customer experience across its markets. Its on-the-ground project managers oversee the renovation, including ordering materials, hiring subcontractors, and monitoring project progress. They communicate real-time photo, text, and video updates to homeowners and agents via the Curbio app.

Curbio has become a trusted partner for residential real estate agents within its areas of operation. The company has worked with major real estate brokerages in the US including Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Fox & Roach and PenFed Realty, as well as Baird & Warner, @properties, and Century 21.

