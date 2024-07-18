PRE Security Inc. Announces Global Commercial Release, Early Wins and Partners, and Expanded Team

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PRE Security, the world's first predictive AI cybersecurity analytics company, has successfully launched commercial operations with the global release of its groundbreaking solution. With initial partner and customer wins in hand, the company also continues to grow, announcing the addition of key go-to-market executives to the leadership team.

PREdictive Vision

Predictive AI Security Analytics is a proactive approach that leverages predictive and generative AI for universal data collection, multi-dimensional correlation, and advanced security and data analytics capabilities to perform vital security functions — including predicting, detecting, analyzing, preventing and responding to cyberthreats.

With the ability to predict threats and vulnerabilities, security professionals now have the opportunity to prevent or preempt them before they infiltrate network infrastructure, compromise valuable data and assets, or otherwise harm the organization, enabling a major "shift left," not just towards zero, but to before zero, completely redefining security operations strategy.

Key Features

< Data Correlation: The multi-dimensional correlation engine integrates and analyzes data from all available diverse sources, providing comprehensive insights and a unified view of the security landscape, enhancing the ability to prevent complex threats.

< Data Analytics: By separating the storage of logs and analytics, operators are freed up to leverage modern, inexpensive storage options AND increase query, analytics, and threat hunting performance.

< Predictions: Next Alert, Malware, Phishing, and Domain/URL Predictions are all examples of the use of predictive AI to identify trends and incidents before they occur, enabling a proactive security posture.

These features and more collectively empower security professionals to stay ahead of cyberthreats, ensuring robust protection and resilience for their organizations.

Commercial Launch

After an early access and beta period engaged with advisors and key design partners globally, PRE Security has commenced commercial operations. With a global network of reseller and distribution partners already engaged, initial customer wins in hand, and an early pipeline of customer engagements, PRE expects to quickly ramp revenue generation.

"As a launch partner of PRE Security, NGEN Group is excited by the very strong response in our region to the strategic vision of Predict & Prevent, as well as the practical capabilities of the solution to enhance or even displace legacy SIEM architectures by leveraging PRE Security's innovations in Generative AI for cybersecurity and correlate across all data silos and tools," said Victor Neo, Chairman of NGEN Group of Singapore.

Expanded Team

To that end, the company has bolstered the executive team with key go-to-market hires. Jared Hufferd has joined PRE Security as VP Sales, US, and Leo Versola has been appointed VP Product & Technical Services. Leo and Jared are both seasoned startup executives with common heritages with the founders at companies including NetScreen (Juniper), Fortinet, Zscaler, Comodo, Lastline (VMware), and Stellar Cyber, among others.

"After decades of helping organizations detect and respond, it is an incredible opportunity to reunite with my colleagues to revolutionize the industry and help SecOps teams shift left on the timeline to predict and prevent," said Hufferd. "This is only possible now because of the company's innovative platform that is built on the latest GenAI technologies from the ground up, not just bolting on GPT co-pilots."

"Legacy SIEM architectures are becoming obsolete in the face of today's advanced cyber threats. PRE Security offers a revolutionary alternative - a predictive AI cybersecurity platform that separates data storage from analytics, harnessing the power of our proprietary CyberLLM™ and generative AI technologies," explained Versola. "Our vision is that we can help companies manage that transition, or even provide an alternative approach that is built on the power of generative AI instead of legacy tools and architectures."

About PRE Security

PRE Security is a pioneering cybersecurity company delivering superior, predictive AI security analytics while eliminating the limitations, restrictions, and unfulfilled promises of traditional SIEM and XDR solutions. Founded by cybersecurity industry veterans John "JP" Peterson and Paul Jespersen, PRE Security Inc is based in Silicon Valley. Learn more at www.presecurity.ai.

