PRE Security Inc. Announces Major Update with XDR and Enhanced SOC Assistant; Presenting at Cyber Security World Asia in Singapore

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PRE Security, the world's first Predictive AI Security Operations (SecOps) solution company, has released an updated version of its groundbreaking product, now introducing next generation Open XDR Detect & Respond capabilities. The company will be presenting the new release and functionality along with its predictive vision for SecOps at Cyber Security World Asia 2024 at the Marina Bay Sands Exhibition Center in Singapore next week as part of Tech Week Singapore.

Predictive AI cybersecurity is a proactive approach that leverages predictive analytics and generative AI. Now with the inclusion of XDR detections, PRE Security provides an end to end SecOps solution that covers the entire stack from universal data collection, processing, multi-dimensional correlation, detections, and predictive analytics capabilities.

"With the ability to now detect existing attacks as well as predict future threats and vulnerabilities, security professionals have the opportunity to prevent or preemptively respond to attacks before they infiltrate network infrastructure, compromise valuable data and assets, or otherwise harm the organization," said Paul Jespersen, co-founder of PRE Security. "Our predictive vision is a major "shift left," not just towards zero, but to before zero, completely redefining security operations strategy and capabilities."

Re-imagining XDR with the PRE Security CyberLLM™

At the heart of PRE Security's groundbreaking new XDR capability lies the CyberLLM™. More than just another co-pilot or general purpose GPT, the CyberLLM is a domain-specific, purpose-built language model specifically designed for cybersecurity. This innovative AI engine powers Multi-Dimensional XDR Detections that unlock unparalleled coverage across all MITRE ATT&CK Tactics and Techniques. Unlike generic AI models, the CyberLLM is meticulously trained on cybersecurity specific material, including:

MITRE and NIST cybersecurity frameworks and guidelines

Extensive threat intelligence (including predictive intelligence)

Comprehensive vulnerability databases (CVE's etc.)

and more

This focused training ensures that the CyberLLM possesses deep, contextual understanding of the cybersecurity landscape, enabling it to identify and correlate threats with unprecedented context and accuracy.

Breaking the Limits of Traditional XDR

While conventional XDR products are constrained by rigid, pre-defined integrations and limited pre-built detections, PRE Security's generative approach is revolutionary. It leverages the CyberLLM's advanced capabilities to analyze and correlate data across all organizational systems and data sources and build multi-dimensional correlations with maximum context. And with the ability to bring in logs and data from any source without pre-built parsers or integrations using patent pending Log2NLP technology, PRE Security delivers truly Open XDR for the first time in the industry, finally fulfilling the early promise of XDR to enable complex correlations across all data.

Enhanced SOC Assistant

The SOC Assistant capabilities have also been enhanced in the latest release. In addition to the built in SOCGPT™ interface that enables natural language interaction with an organization's entire data set, the platform now has automated Prioritize and Triage features that provide valuable investigative information and all related context, reducing the need for analysts to perform in-depth manual investigations, summarizations, and reporting on every alert.

Cyber Security Week Asia Presentation and Keynote

PRE Security will be exhibiting along with local launch partner NGEN Technologies. John "JP" Peterson, co-founder and inventor of the PRE Security platform will be presenting the platform and discussing predictive cybersecurity on Thursday, the 10th of October 2024, both in the NGEN booth (Booth E141) at 11:00am, as well as a keynote presentation on "How Gen AI is revolutionizing SecOps" in the main CEA Theater at 2:50pm.

About PRE Security

PRE Security is a pioneering cybersecurity solutions company delivering superior detections and predictive security analytics in a comprehensive SecOps solution. Built on Generative AI, PRE Security eliminates the limitations, restrictions, and unfulfilled promises of conventional SIEM and XDR solutions. Founded by cybersecurity industry veterans John "JP" Peterson and Paul Jespersen, PRE Security Inc is based in Silicon Valley. Learn more at www.presecurity.ai.

Contact:

Paul Jespersen

[email protected]

408-218-9668

