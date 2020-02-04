Pre-Teen Model Hannah Burkett (Age 11) From Huntsville Alabama Walking in New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society Fashion Week at the Broad Street Ballroom located at 41 Broad Street in Manhattan, Pre-Teen Model Hannah Burkett (Age 11) From Huntsville Alabama announces that she has been cast by fashion designer Mila Hoffman for her New York Fashion Week Runway Show scheduled for 1:30pm Saturday February 8, 2020 at the Broad Street Ballroom.

About Hannah Burkett

Hannah who at age 11 is already 5' 1" tall and dreams of a successful career as a model and wishes to follow in the footsteps of super model Cara Taylor who is also a native of Huntsville, Alabama.

Hannah Burkett

Having already been cast in 2 movie shorts, a movie trailer, and a comedy web series Hannah is no stranger to the spotlight and is excited for her first opportunity to walk the runway in New York Fashion Week's Spring Show!

Hannah at just age 10 in October of 2018 was recognized and signed to a major talent agency located in Nashville TN called FreshTalent Group. FreshTalent Group is the only agency in Nashville that represents dancers, choreographers, actors and vocalists, in a wide array of productions. In January of 2019 Hannah was scouted and signed by MMG Model-Talent-Celebrity Management in New York City. MMG is recognized nationally and internationally as a highly successful model and talent management company and ranked by IMDB in the top 1% of all television and film management. MMG is headquartered in New York City and works closely with associated companies in LA, Toronto, Vancouver, Europe and Asia; this provides a unique advantage to Hannah by opening up opportunities worldwide.

Pre-Teen Model Hannah Burkett (Age 11) From Huntsville Alabama.

