Pre-Trip Check Helps Avoid Road Trip Breakdown

BETHESDA, Md., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- School's out for summer and your family is ready for a much needed summer vacation. But is your vehicle ready for the road? A new video from the non-profit Car Care Council explains the importance of a pre-trip vehicle check and the steps to be taken to be road-trip ready.

"A pre-trip vehicle check helps determine if a vehicle is ready for the road so you can avoid the inconvenience, potential safety hazards and unplanned expense of breaking down miles from home," said Rich White, executive director, Car Care Council. "With summer vacation upon us, a thorough vehicle inspection will give you peace of mind and make your journey safer."

The Car Care Council's new video, produced in conjunction with AutoNetTV Media (ANTV), recommends a thorough vehicle inspection before hitting the highway, including filters, fluids, belts, hoses, tires, battery and brake system.

The Car Care Council also suggests that vehicle owners check the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website at www.nhtsa.gov/recalls to see if there are any recalls on their vehicles. By entering the VIN number, motorists can see if their car has any defects before leaving on vacation. NHTSA reminds motorists to buckle up for every trip, every time. When traveling with a child, it's safest for them to ride in a car seat suited for their size and age, and all children 13 and younger should ride in the back seat.

