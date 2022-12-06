PreAct T30P Flash LiDAR Now Available

Industry's First Software-Definable Flash LiDAR Future Proofs Vehicle's ADAS System, Providing Ongoing Revenue Opportunities for Automakers

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PreAct Technologies, an Oregon-based developer of near-field flash LiDAR technology, today announced that its T30P flash LiDAR is now available. Vehicles with software-defined architectures require sensor technology that can support over-the-air updates over the life of the vehicle, and PreAct's T30P sensor is the only flash LiDAR capable of meeting this requirement.

As the industry's first sensor designed from the start to be software-definable and easily integrated into a complete ADAS or autonomous vehicle software stack for automakers, the T30P provides future-proof, high-performance sensing at a much lower cost than other LiDARs on the market.

"Not only are we excited to bring our software-definable flash LiDAR to market, but we have multiple production projects in the works and this is just the beginning of a period of rapid growth for our company," said Paul Drysch, CEO of PreAct Technologies. "We've spent the last three years creating a solution that fulfills the need of software-defined vehicles, providing the most value over the long term and our work has been validated by Tier 1s and OEMs."

As nearly every OEM is integrating high-performance computing into their vehicle and planning for the future, PreAct is committed to working with carmakers on future-proofing vehicles by delivering more sophisticated ADAS and safety applications throughout the life of a vehicle. PreAct's software-definable LiDAR is not only designed to enable new and better ADAS applications, but also to improve the performance of the hardware over the life of the vehicle through software upgrades. In addition, the flexibility and simple design of PreAct's flash LiDAR allows Tier 1 suppliers and OEMs to package one sensor for multiple use cases – everything from curb detection and parking assistance to automatic door actuation and self parking.

T30P is also well suited for robotics and other industrial systems applications which require a need for fast, accurate and high-resolution sensors that can reliably define and track objects in all environmental conditions.

"As an industry analyst who talks with OEMs and suppliers frequently, it is clear to me that there is a pressing need for better, faster and more affordable LiDAR solutions to further advance the development and adoption of ADAS and autonomous driving features and functionality," said Ian Riches, VP of the Global Automotive Practice at Strategy Analytics, now part of TechInsights. "What I've seen from PreAct so far is very promising and I expect we'll see quite a few more customer announcements in the coming year."

Available globally through Digi-Key Electronics, and Argo in Japan or directly from PreAct.

