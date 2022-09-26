Recognized for being the industry's first software-definable sensor, supporting automotive and trucking, ADAS, robotics, agriculture and industrial applications

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PreAct Technologies, an Oregon-based developer of near-field flash LiDAR technology, today announces that it has been named a TechCrunch Startup Battlefield company, and will be one of only 200 startups exhibiting at Disrupt 2022, October 18-20, 2022. The Battlefield companies were selected out of thousands of applicants, and represent today's brightest early-stage startups ripe for investment.

PreAct Technology Named a TechCrunch StartUp Battlefield Company

"Our team has worked tirelessly the past few years creating a near-field sensor and software suite that not only out-performs everything else on the market at an affordable price-point, but also facilitates the software-defined vehicle," said Paul Drysch, CEO and Co-Founder of PreAct Technologies. "Being selected as a TechCrunch Startup Battlefield company validates our vision, the team's efforts and our customers' commitment to our technology. These are the best of the best out there and I couldn't be more proud of my team."

PreAct's Flash LiDAR is the industry's first software-definable sensor designed to integrate easily into a car or truck's ADAS or self-driving system stack so automakers can support over-the-air updates throughout the life of the vehicle. Leveraging PreAct's cloud platform enables OEMs to future-proof embedded technology and monetize features, apps and data. In addition to automotive applications, PreAct is also working with customers in the areas of logistics, agriculture, healthcare, and robotics. PreAct's software-definable flash lidar will be used for smart elevators, advanced semi-truck trailers, grain and feed silos, patient monitoring and security solutions among many other solutions.

Visit PreAct at TechCrunch Disrupt

Booth #T1

Attending Executives: Paul Drysch, CEO and Co-Founder and James Dawson, Vice President of Customer Solutions

For more information about TechCrunch Disrupt, visit https://techcrunch.com/events/tc-disrupt-2022/.

About PreAct Technologies

PreAct Technologies creates the world's fastest flash LiDAR that powers near-field sensing and object tracking solutions for automotive, trucking, robotic and industrial markets. Its patent-pending suite of sensor technologies is also the only software-definable LiDAR on the market designed specifically to support the extended life of software-defined vehicles. The company is located in Portland, Oregon. For sales inquiries, please contact [email protected]. For more information, visit www.preact-tech.com.

