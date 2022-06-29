PreAct Technology’s T30P Flash LiDAR Named 2022 Most Innovative Product of the Year for Automotive/Autonomous Technologies at Sensors Converge

Recognized for being the industry's first software-definable sensor, supporting ADAS, trucking, robotics and industrial applications

PORTLAND, Ore., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PreAct Technologies, an Oregon-based developer of near-field flash LiDAR technology, today announces that its T30P Flash LiDAR has been named Most Innovative Product of the Year for Automotive and Autonomous Technologies as part of the Sensors Converge 2022 Best of Sensors Awards. The awards program is presented by Questex's Sensors Converge and Fierce Electronics and honors the best in sensor technologies and the sensor ecosystem, people and companies. The award recipients were selected by a panel of expert judges based on the products' value to the marketplace, the impact of the problems it solves or issues it addresses, as well as the uniqueness of the design.

Paul Drysch, CEO and Co-Founder of PreAct Technologies received the award at the Sensors Converge conference held at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. "Our team has worked tirelessly the past few years creating a near-field sensor and software suite that not only out-performs everything else on the market at an affordable price-point, but also facilitates the software-defined vehicle. This award validates our vision, the team's efforts, and our customers' commitment to our technology."

Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Sensors & Electronics made the presentation, saying, "The winners have outdone themselves this year with their innovations and perseverance. We are thrilled to honor them as the best in the industry. We congratulate them on their well-deserved accomplishments."

PreAct's T30P Flash LiDAR is the industry's first software-definable sensor designed to integrate easily into a completely autonomous driving system stack for automakers, as well as trucking and robotics applications. Vehicles with software-defined architectures require sensor technology that can support over-the-air updates throughout the life of the vehicle, enabling OEMs to generate ongoing revenue by offering powerful new features and functionality, while making premier capabilities like ADAS relevant for the entire life of the vehicle.

About PreAct Technologies

PreAct Technologies creates the world's fastest flash LiDAR that powers near-field sensing and object tracking solutions for automotive, trucking, robotic and industrial markets. Its patent-pending suite of sensor technologies is also the only software-definable LiDAR on the market designed specifically to support the extended life of software-defined vehicles. The company is located in Portland, Oregon. For sales inquiries, please contact [email protected]. For more information, visit www.preact-tech.com.

