Preakness 145 On October 3rd To Proceed Without Fans In Attendance

BALTIMORE, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stronach Group and the Maryland Jockey Club, owners of the legendary Preakness Stakes (G1), announced today that Preakness 145 will proceed without fans in attendance on October 3rd at Pimlico Race Course.

"The Stronach Group and the Maryland Jockey Club have been working closely in consultation with local and state health and governmental authorities for the past several months to thoughtfully and safely plan for Preakness 145," said Belinda Stronach, Chairman and President, The Stronach Group and 1/ST. "While we had hoped to be able to welcome fans as we have for the past 145 years, the health and safety of our guests, horsemen, riders, team members and the community at large is, and will always be, our top priority. Although Preakness 145 will look and feel much different from all those that have come before it, 1/ST RACING is committed to delivering a day of world-class Thoroughbred horse racing."

Fans will be able to join the excitement of Preakness 145 live on NBC from 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 3rd.

The Stronach Group and 1/ST have implemented industry-leading, rigorous safety and prevention measures for COVID-19. As such, only essential racing personnel and horsemen will be permitted on-site at Pimlico Race Course on race day. Preakness 145 will operate in full compliance with all state, county and local health department orders and will follow all current and recommended CDC precautions and safeguards to ensure the health and safety of the limited number of essential racing personnel and participants required.

Existing ticket holders that have already purchased tickets will have the option to either transfer their purchased tickets to next year's Preakness 146 or to apply for a full refund. Information on ticket transfer or refund options is available at www.preakness.com, via email at [email protected] or by calling 1-877-206-8042, Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET.

For the first time since its inception, Preakness will represent the third jewel of the coveted Triple Crown and will feature an all-stakes program with $3.35 million in purses, including the 96th running of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes (G2). Additionally, 2020 will mark the first time that the winner of the Preakness Stakes, or of any Triple Crown race, will qualify for the Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) in November as part of the Breeders' Cup "Win and You're In" Challenge Series.

Wagering on Preakness 145 can be enjoyed regardless of where fans are viewing the race day card with handicapping tools available on the 1/ST BET app. Part of the 1/ST TECHNOLOGY suite of handicapping and betting products, 1/ST BET is changing the game by delivering a user-friendly experience that suits everyone from the experienced horseplayer to the first-timer.

For more information about Preakness, please visit www.preakness.com or follow the excitement on social media @PreaknessStakes and #Preakness.

