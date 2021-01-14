Prealize Health to Host Virtual Event on How Payers and Providers Can Prepare for Escalating Health Risks in 2021

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prealize Health, an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled predictive analytics company, today announced it will host a virtual event on how payers and providers can manage health risk this year. Prealize will be joined by healthcare leaders and physicians to discuss results of a recent analysis that identified the top diagnoses that will increase in 2021 due to COVID-19-related care deferrals, detailed in the recently published 2021 State of Health Market Report: Bracing for Impact. Panelists in the limited-capacity event on January 27, 2021, will share how healthcare leaders can be proactive in addressing this risk, and will field questions from attendees.

Bracing for Impact: The Top Risk Areas for Health Plans to Watch in 2021

Panelists:

Ronald A. Paulus , MD, President and CEO, RAPMD Strategic Advisors; Immediate Past President and CEO, Mission Health

, MD, President and CEO, RAPMD Strategic Advisors; Immediate Past President and CEO, Mission Health Mark Smith , MD, Professor of Clinical Medicine, University of California at San Francisco ; Former President and CEO, California HealthCare Foundation

, MD, Professor of Clinical Medicine, ; Former President and CEO, California HealthCare Foundation Gordon Norman , MD, Chief Medical Officer, Prealize Health

Date: January 27, 2021, 2:00PM EST

"A significant decline in screenings and procedures occurred last year due to COVID-19, which in turn, has increased the risk of worse outcomes and higher costs this year. We hope that by identifying and addressing the challenges proactively, health plans and providers can change this trajectory and ensure a healthier patient population in the year ahead," said Linda Hand, CEO of Prealize Health.

About Prealize Health

Prealize Health marries state-of-the-art AI-enabled data science with "next-best action" health insights. Based in Palo Alto, Calif., the company was founded by two industry thought leaders from Stanford University. Committed to transforming healthcare from reactive to proactive, reducing healthcare costs and enabling more people to live healthier lives, Prealize partners with health plans, employers and providers across the nation to positively influence the health trajectory of millions of people. For more information, visit www.prealizehealth.com or email [email protected].

