Preamble joins NVIDIA Inception to boost AI safety and risk mitigation for enterprises

News provided by

Preamble

08 Aug, 2023, 08:39 ET

Preamble builds critical safety layers for responsible AI deployment

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Preamble, Inc., a technology startup company pioneering SaaS-based safety and ethical values systems for AI platforms, announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements. 

Of almost 15,000 AI startups currently in the U.S., Preamble is one of the very few companies building a platform to address imminent AI safety, security, and inclusivity threats. Beyond applying values to AI, Preamble provides tools to red-team AI systems and subsequent policies to improve the active guardrails that businesses require. Customers can create individualized policies that align with their goals by leveraging Preamble's policy library, rigorous testing, and seamless integration into existing workflows. Preamble's API deployment ensures businesses maintain control over all interactions within their AI systems, significantly reducing their risk exposure.

The relationship with NVIDIA Inception will allow Preamble to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations for go-to-market support and technology collaboration.

"Leveraging NVIDIA's powerful GPUs and development expertise will allow us to build a robust, fully customizable safety layer for our customers. This relationship will enhance our abilities, furthering our mission to build a safer and more inclusive AI future," said Dr. Jeremy McHugh, CEO and co-founder, Preamble.

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during the critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support, and technology assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

About Preamble
Preamble democratizes a safety and security layer for generative AI systems. Its comprehensive platform and AI policy marketplace allow organizations, domain experts, and all stakeholders to curate shared values and deploy generative AI guardrails that integrate ethics, maintain security, comply with policies, and mitigate risk. Beyond applying values to AI, Preamble provides AI red-team tools to continuously improve safety guardrails. With a mission to develop safe, inclusive AI systems that respect diverse values and ethical principles, Preamble is committed to shaping the future of AI safety. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with employees globally, Preamble is a veteran-led business.

SOURCE Preamble

