Prebiotic Ingredients Market Growth Report by Global Key Players: Cargill, Kerry Group, Beneo Gmbh, Ingredion, Rouquette Group, Forecasts Till 2023: Radiant Insights, Inc

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Prebiotic Ingredients Market is expected to witness an exponential CAGR by 2023. This could be credited to an increasing intake of prebiotic ingredients in bread, snack bars, healthy drinks, and others. As such, the "dietary supplements" segment is gaining prominence. Europe leads the market; thanks to increasing demand for dairy products and rising awareness toward gut health.

The other factor driving the prebiotic ingredients market in the U.S. and Europe is the ban on antibiotics. This ban has led to increase in demand for nutritional additives like feed enzymes, prebiotics, and probiotics. At the same time, the market is facing challenges in the form of high costs of production owing to well-controlled and extensive trials that need to be undertaken to produce these ingredients. Asia Pacific is also on the verge of exploring prebiotic ingredients to the fullest. This could be attributed to the excessive attention being drawn toward healthcare.

The other applications of prebiotic ingredients in the food & beverage industry include making lidding resins and sealants for preserving flavor, ensuring food safety, and averting spoilage and wastage. These ingredients also ensure the safety of industrial and medical goods by increasing their shelf life. Their further employment includes lightweight packaging; thereby lessening usage of transportation fuel.

Sensus America does offer chicory root fiber ingredients, better known as "inulin"; which make way for a plethora of functional benefits. Clinical research has concluded that chicory root fiber does stimulate beneficial bifidobacteria's growth. This automatically checks the proliferation of harmful bacteria. The gut microflora gets positively impacted by this action. It has been further proven that chicory root fiber could be a good replacement to flour, fat, or sugar.

Download PDF to know more details about "Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market" Report 2023.

AIDP has recently obtained "Novel Food Status" for its non-GMO (non-Genetically Modified Organism) "corncob XOS" prebiotic. It is sold all over North America under "PreticX" trademark. Post approval from EFSA (European Food Safety Authority), PreticX could be used in Europe.

The prebiotic ingredients market could be segmented by type, application, functionality, and region. By type, the segmentation could be lactitol, lactulose, polydextrose, lactosucrose, isomalte-oligosaccharides, pyrodextrin, xylooligosaccharides, galactooligosaccharides (GOSs), mannan-oligosaccharide (MOS), fructooligosaccharides (FOSs), resistant starch, soy oligosaccharides, nucleotide-activated saccharides, monosaccharides, disaccharides, and inulin. By application, the segmentation spans pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, animal feed, food & beverages, and agricultural. By functionality, the market could comprise weight management, immunity, bone health, cardiovascular health, and gut health.

By geography, the prebiotic ingredients market spans North America (Canada, U.S.), LATAM (Costa Rica, Columbia, Peru, Ecuador, Argentina, Venezuela, and Brazil), Europe (Denmark, Spain, Belgium, The Netherlands, France, Italy, Germany, and the U.K.), Asia Pacific (Hong Kong, Malaysia, Taiwan, India, South Korea, Australia, Japan, and China), and MEA (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Israel).

The players contributing to the prebiotic ingredients market include DuPont; Yakult Pharmaceutical; Samyang Genex; FrieslandCampina; Nexira; Royal Cosun; Ingredion; Kerry Group; BENEO; Fonterra; Beghin Meiji, and Cargill.

Access 101 page research report with TOC on "Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-prebiotic-ingredients-market

Market Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Prebiotic Ingredients in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and )

Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Russia and Italy )

( , , UK, and )

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India and Southeast Asia )

( , , Korea, and )

South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia )

( , , )

Middle East and Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , Nigeria and South Africa )

and ( , UAE, , and ) Global Prebiotic Ingredients market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Kerry Group



Cargill



Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry



Ei Du Pont De Nemours



Ingredion



Cosucra Groupe Warcoing Sa



Beneo Gmbh



Royal Cosun



Frieslandcampina



Rouquette Group

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Inulin



Monosaccharides



Disaccharides



Oligosaccharides

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Prebiotic Ingredients for each application, including

Dairy Products



Dietary Supplements



Animal Feed



Functional Food & Beverages



Others

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.