Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life's First Organic Supplement

A healthy gut is the key to good digestion, immune health, energy, mood, and more. One way to help restore and maintain that balance is to regularly consume both probiotics and prebiotics, which work together synergistically to promote gut health.

The global market for prebiotics is on the rise1, as prebiotics facilitate the growth of probiotics, our gut's useful bacteria. Instead of purchasing both prebiotic and probiotic products or foods, Renew Life has made taking care of your gut more convenient.

"Prebiotic and probiotic foods can definitely work together deliciously but because the probiotic bacteria and prebiotic fiber content of foods can be so variable, it can be tough to get enough of these foods consistently each day," says Ellie Krieger, RDN, Renew Life Probiotics spokesperson, a culinary nutritionist, host of "Ellie's Real Good Food" show and author of several healthy cookbooks. "Along with eating probiotic foods, I recommend taking a daily probiotic supplement like Renew Life, which not only has billions of active cultures with multiple strains, but the new line also contains organic prebiotic fiber - a first for this supplement. Now you can get the benefits of the one-two punch with this new formula."

The new Renew Life line of organic products incorporates a certified organic XOS source that is gentle and well tolerated for all members of the family.*

Available in Daily Balance, Women's Balance, and Kids Daily Complete, in addition to Return to Regular, Settle & Restore, and Strong & Ready varieties, each new targeted formula provides:

10 probiotic strains to support the gut's natural diversity

20 billion live cultures per serving, 10 Billion per serving for Kids Daily Complete

Plant-based, Certified Organic XOS prebiotic to help stimulate the growth of healthy bacteria in the gut*

No gluten, dairy or soy

Renew Life Certified Organic Probiotic and Prebiotic Formulas are available at www.RenewLife.com and select natural retailers like Whole Foods.

Renew Life

By focusing on innovation and proven science to create powerful and effective formulas, Renew Life has become a leader in gut health and wellness. Our mission is to empower you to elevate your quality of life through better gut health. For more than two decades, we have pioneered superior-quality digestive wellness supplements to help people achieve optimal health from the inside out*. These include probiotics, fiber, digestive aids, enzymes, and internal cleanses. Our flagship brand, Renew Life Ultimate Flora™, is a line of potent, multi-strain probiotics formulated to balance and support the good bacteria found in a naturally diverse and healthy gut*. Learn more at www.RenewLife.com and follow us on Instagram/Facebook @RenewLifeFormulas and Twitter @RenewLifeInc.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

1 https://www.gminsights.com/pressrelease/prebiotics-market-size

