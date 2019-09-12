Prebiotics Market Value to Surpass USD 7.2 Billion by 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The prebiotics market is expected to achieve over 9.8% CAGR up to 2024, published by Global Market Insights, Inc. owing to increasing product usage across Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, and dietary supplements applications. The report provides a detailed analysis of the ingredient, application, and regional trends of this industry.

The prebiotics industry is expected to cross $7.2 billion by 2024, supported by rising demand for prebiotics primarily for food & beverage applications.

Escalating concerns regarding obesity and growing focus on enhancing digestive health will drive prebiotics market forecast from steady demand across food and dietary supplement applications. Rising consumer awareness towards consumption of nutritional supplements coupled with growing consumption of dairy-based products will bolster the industry outlook over the coming years.

Intake of prebiotics facilitates probiotic growth which can help in fighting chronic diseases. Extensive product use in animal feed boosts metabolism and immunity, enhancing digestion and overall health of livestock. Favorable regulatory policies enforced by FDA and EU to ban the use of antibiotics growth promoters (AGPs) in feed and animal food constituents will fuel probiotics market size.

Fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS) are non-digestible fibers that promote the growth of probiotic bacteria within the gastrointestinal tract, which is immensely beneficial for the overall maintenance of the body. These bacteria can aid in treating diarrhea and constipation and have proven to bring down cholesterol levels in individuals suffering from high cholesterol.

FOS prebiotics industry share is poised to witness a robust growth of around 9% over the forecast timeline.

Galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) contains a mixture of substances derived from lactose, containing between two to eight saccharide elements. GOS prebiotics industry will experience stellar growth over the coming years due to various favorable characteristics of the substance. The compound has a slightly sweet taste which makes it useful as sweetener for infant food and beverage products and for enhancing mineral absorption.

Prebiotics market size from dietary supplements application is projected to exceed USD 750 million by 2024.

Increasing consumer awareness towards weight loss, particularly in China, Japan, India and Australia, accompanied by rising prevalence of diabetes, obesity and cardiac arrest due to excessive consumption of junk food, alcohol and smoking will foster demand for nutraceuticals.

An upsurge in global meat consumption and banning of antibiotics as growth promoters in animals will boost the consumption of probiotic-based animal feed. Cattle and poultry applications are some of most lucrative segments in animal feed business owing to burgeoning demand for safe and healthy meat and egg products.

Prebiotics market size from animal feed applications will exceed USD 800 million in revenues by 2024

Inulin is extensively used in dairy products as it substitutes fats and sugar and improves taste and texture of low calorie based products. The compound also facilitates growth in calcium absorption, mouthfeel enhancement and fiber enrichment. Increased intake of dairy products will fuel the consumption of the ingredient in the coming years.

Increased demand for nutraceuticals due to change in lifestyle among population in the Asian countries will drive the adoption of probiotics. Growing livestock production to meet a growing demand for food in developing nations will stimulate regional demand.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) prebiotics market is anticipated to register a 9.5% CAGR over the projected timeframe.

Strict regulatory guidelines against use of antibiotics as growth promoters will bolster probiotics market trends in Europe. Busier lifestyles will lead to increased demand for packaged food that provide significant health benefits.

Europe prebiotics market size, led by France, Italy and Germany, is expected to experience a lucrative growth at more 9% owing to widespread application of these compounds in food & beverage industry.

