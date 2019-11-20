Prebiotin Joins True Health Initiative, a Global Coalition of Health Experts

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prebiotin® Prebiotic Fiber has joined True Health Initiative (THI), a global group of experts with the mission of "Creating a world free of preventable disease."

The high-profile group came together to promote fundamental, simple truths of healthy living in a world with a multitude of competing agendas and motivations.

As corporate partner, Prebiotin supports THI's focus on diet and lifestyle to help people live healthier lives.

"We have a lot in common with an organization that promotes fundamental, evidence-based truths about lifestyle and health," says F. Wilson Jackson, MD, Medical Director for Prebiotin.

"At Prebiotin, we also provide vetted information about improving gut health with fiber rich foods and Prebiotin to help decrease disease risk. We are excited to be part of THI's mission to approach disease from a diet and lifestyle perspective."

Making Scientific Headlines

True Health Initiative has more than 500 experts available at truehealthinitiative.org for expert quotes, fact checking, or insight into a topic or article. The council is active, from evaluating the latest scientific headlines to petitioning the FDA and USDA to adopt a new definition of protein quality so public health policies move to a more plant-based approach.

Despite the common media complaint that nutrition advice is always shifting, the THI movement demonstrates there are fundamental truths most experts support.

"You get a seemingly disparate group that never agrees on anything, to actually say to the world, in a single unified voice, 'we agree,'" says THI founder and president, David L. Katz, MD, MPH, in Foodtank.com. "After all, 95 percent of the puzzle of what's important about diet and health is common ground."

For example, Katz notes that for decades researchers have found "foods that are best for people in the United States are more whole fruits, whole vegetables, whole grains, beans, lentils, nuts and seeds." Yet numerous high-profile diets promote more meat consumption.

Says THI Executive Director Jennifer Lutz, "It leads back to this misconception that nutrition is hard and confusing, that we don't know how to eat, that doctors can't agree…We do know the best diet for human health and also the planet: plant-based."

Intensive lifestyle interventions at the primary care level

In a related article, THI council member, Tom Rifai, MD, points out that unhealthy foods, smoking, and low levels of physical activity alone account for 80% of premature death in the United States.

Intensive lifestyle interventions at the primary care level "should be the first line of defense against most modern chronic diseases," says Rifai. These interventions can be transformative for the estimated 30.3 million adults with diabetes, the 84.1 million with prediabetes, and the additional millions with metabolic syndrome and obesity.

THI members are also taking leading roles in cutting-edge non-prescription approaches to these common disease conditions. "For too long, we've used and overused drugs to manage chronic conditions and slow their progression," says THI team member Dr. Richard Carmona, who served as the 17th U.S. Surgeon General, regarding his appointment to the board of Better Therapeutics, a new software program that reduces unnecessary healthcare utilization.

"What we need now is a much bolder approach; one focused on arresting and reversing disease by addressing the lifestyle choices that are at the root cause."

Prebiotin CEO Ron Walborn, Jr. looks forward to supporting this mission: "We anticipate promoting the message of the True Health Initiative with our wide range of supporters, media followers, and the more than 1 million visitors to our website each year," he says.

"At Prebiotin, we share THI's passionate commitment to reducing preventable illness and look forward to joining THI in helping to create a positive world-wide change."

