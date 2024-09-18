Prebys Introduces 2024 Grant Funding to Enhance Career Opportunities for Youth Across San Diego County

"Paid internships help students gain essential experience, skills, and professional connections, ultimately bridging the socio-economic gaps that too often leave them behind," said Grant Oliphant, CEO of Prebys Foundation. "We are excited to announce our 2024 'Youth Workforce' grantees, who will expand the availability of internships and apprenticeships in key industries essential to San Diego County's economy, including healthcare, creative fields, IT, STEM, education, construction, and environmental sectors. Our collective goal is to help more young people find pathways to successful careers and contribute to a brighter future for our community."

The awarded organizations invest in systems, providers, and communities that support San Diego youth, helping them to learn, dream, and achieve their goals. Additionally, they have track records in workforce development and offer internships and apprenticeships in high-potential industries essential for San Diego's growth. Awarded organizations include:

2024 Prebys Youth Workforce Grantees

Organization Name Total A Reason To Survive $150,000 Balboa Art Conservation Center $200,000 Black Tech Link $100,000 California Center for the Arts, Escondido $200,000 Casa Familiar $325,000 Cesar Chavez Clubs $155,000 Climate Science Alliance $300,000 DISCO RIOT $150,000 Garden 31 $300,000 Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District

Auxiliary Organization $200,000 HomeAid San Diego $100,000 inewsource $110,000 Interfaith Community Services $400,000 J Craig Venter Institute $300,000 Kitchens for Good $300,000 La Jolla Institute for Immunology $300,000 National University $350,000 Our Genetic Legacy $200,000 San Diego Regional Fire Foundation $200,000 Somali Family Service of San Diego $400,000 The EcoLogik Institute $275,000 United Domestic Workers Resource Center $300,000 University of San Diego $275,000 Urban Restoration Counseling Center $300,000 Grand Total $5,890,000

"Creating pathways for all students to participate in internships—regardless of their financial background—will empower them to contribute their talents and ideas while fostering a more inclusive workforce," said Chris Sichel, Vice President of Programs.

[Special Note: quotes from awardees are available at the end of the press release.]

The Impact of Internships Revealed Through Data:

Learning while working is vital for students to succeed after they complete a degree or receive a credential. Work-based learning experiences help students learn new skills, build networks, and gain clarity on their future goals. Evidence has shown that holding an internship can increase academic performance, confidence in career-planning decisions, employability, and career satisfaction. Holding an internship can also help employers more readily recognize that a job candidate has valuable skills, which often leads to regular employment.

Paid internships stand out for their ability to yield significant benefits. Participants of paid internships often receive more job offers and command higher starting salaries compared to their peers in unpaid positions. A 2022 study highlighted that paid interns had a median starting salary of $62,500, significantly higher than the $42,500 reported by unpaid interns, indicating a substantial financial advantage over the course of a career.

About the Youth Workforce Grants:

Prebys Foundation issued an open call for proposals in March for organizations to provide paid internships and/or apprenticeships for youth ages 16-26. These internships give young adults the skills and training to be successful in the workplace, grow a current career sector, and allow youth who do not normally have access to paid internships the opportunity to earn and learn while building their social and professional network.

The organizations who are receiving a grant provide internships and/or apprenticeships in high-potential industries that are available and needed in San Diego. These industries include healthcare, the creative workforce, IT, STEM, education, construction, and the environment and are offered in all regions of the county. They serve youth from historically underinvested communities such as refugees, immigrants, justice-impacted, and unhoused.

Each grantee provided information on:

Length of internship or apprenticeship

Wages offered and earning potential

Tracking of long-term outcomes

History in the workforce space

Background:

In 2023, The Conrad Prebys Foundation unveiled a strategic plan dedicated to enhancing community well-being by fostering purpose, opportunity, and belonging for every resident. This plan was shaped by over a hundred interviews and an extensive listening tour across the county.

The Foundation invests in visual and performing arts, medical research, health care, and youth success, envisioning a future where San Diego County youth have their basic needs met while pursuing education, training, and career opportunities. The ultimate goal is to equip youth with access to careers that provide self-sustaining wages, financial stability, and social mobility over the next 10 to 20 years. The details of that vision include:

Vision: Support a shared vision for youth that advances their inclusion and purpose.

Opportunity: Offer access to a breadth of opportunities for youth within their communities, including jobs and workforce training, learning, art, and civic engagement.

Well-Being: Ensure our youth are mentally and physically healthier.

About Prebys Foundation:

Prebys Foundation is the largest independent private foundation in San Diego County, a unique tri-national area encompassing communities from San Diego, Tijuana, and the Kumeyaay Nation. The foundation works to create an inclusive, equitable, and dynamic future for all San Diegans. Prebys advances excellence and shared opportunity through investments in groundbreaking institutions, ideas, and people to ensure more people in the region are financially secure, healthy, empowered, and connected. For more information about the Prebys Foundation, visit prebysfdn.org.

Quotes from the Awardees:

When asked about their vision for their continued work, those receiving the awards provided the following insight:

"We're honored to receive support from the Prebys Foundation toward uplifting refugee and immigrant youth. Our program provides community health worker & peer support training, internship and job experience, and industry-recognized certifications. Paramount to our program's success, youth who graduate will enter the workforce with the skills and confidence necessary to achieve upward economic mobility and contribute to public health," - Ahmed Sahid, President and CEO, Somali Family Service

"Despite it being 2024, there is still a lack of diversity in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. At the EcoLogik Institute, we know that the only way we're going to solve complex problems like climate change is to have diverse voices leading at the scientific table — and this starts with our youth. At the EcoLogik Leadership Academy, we are working to change the culture around STEM. Our continuum of support strives to cultivate the life- and technical skills needed to succeed in lucrative and important STEM careers, while also providing continual access to mentors and a community of like-minded individuals to support social and emotional learning. We are immensely grateful to the Prebys Foundation team for their commitment to lifting up and providing equitable opportunities for young leaders in our community and we are excited to partner with them on this powerful initiative."- Samantha Wynns, Executive Director, EcoLogik Institute

"We are thrilled to partner with the Conrad Prebys Foundation to expand our internship program at the J. Craig Venter Institute (JCVI). This generous support will allow us to provide more opportunities for community college students to transition seamlessly into four-year STEM programs. By leveraging JCVI's science resources and expertise, we will empower our intern candidates with skills and experience needed to excel in the various fields of applied genomics including, human health, infectious diseases, environmental sciences and synthetic biology. This initiative aligns perfectly with Freire's laboratory and JCVI shared commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive scientific workforce." - Dr. Marcelo Freire, Principal Investigator, J. Craig Venter Institute

"BACC is incredibly excited to provide this Prebys-funded internship opportunity for those interested in pursuing a career in art and cultural heritage conservation. Access to conservation is extremely limited in our region, and as the only nonprofit conservation organization in San Diego, it is our responsibility to address this gap. Our partnership with the City of San Diego's Civic Art Collection is unique as this will take place outside of a museum setting, and it opens the door to conversations about caring for public art and civic participation in preservation." - Bianca Garcia, Program Manager and Associate Conservator of Paintings, Balboa Art Conservation Center

"Casa Verde is more than just a workforce development program; it's a transformative experience that empowers youth to become leaders in environmental justice. Casa provides a hands-on approach and deep knowledge of climate change and community organizing to prepare youth for green jobs and hopefully a commitment to advocacy for a sustainable and just future." - Lisa Cuestas, CEO & President, Casa Familiar

"Fire Chiefs throughout San Diego County say the current lack of paramedics is a top priority issue. We are thankful to the Prebys Foundation for partnering with us on this crucial need and for supporting youth on their path to becoming paramedics. Our grant will enable EMTs who cannot afford to attend a year-long paramedic academy the opportunity to become paramedics which will change the trajectory of their lives and open up for them wide-ranging career opportunities in public safety. As paramedics, not only will they personally benefit, but they will be providing emergency medical services to residents in culturally diverse neighborhoods throughout San Diego." - Joan Jones, Executive Director, San Diego Regional Fire Foundation

"Through this internship I have learned things about bond measures, parcel taxes, sales taxes, and distinction in government functions. However, I have also learned how to use my voice in a way entirely new to me. I have learned how to ignite change & what it means to be an organizer.

The most impactful part of this program was learning how to use my voice, which has leveled up my speaking skills and will be something I will carry on with me, even if my time as an organizer comes to an end." - Jeremy Anderson, Intern from Canyon Hills High School, Cesar Chavez Service Clubs

"Throughout this experience, I have learned the importance of using your voice and starting with actions. It is one thing to talk and believe something but change isn't going to happen without action. Not only have I learned about bond measures or taxes, but the importance of knowing your material as an organizer. This has helped build up my confidence.

What created the most impact on me would be the support my mentors have given in helping me believe that I could create change. I have seen a tremendous improvement in my confidence and willingness to initiate change. This experience has inspired me to not just involve myself but inspire my peers to create change." - Gheyden Capulong, Intern from Morse High School, Cesar Chavez Service Clubs

"As a top provider of teaching credentials in California, National University is dedicated to removing barriers for aspiring teachers as they take time away from their busy lives to complete their courses and student teaching requirements. The Prebys Grant will help our 'And-ers™,' as we call them – learners working hard to balance being a student and employee, student and parent, or student and caregiver for aging parents – learn well, finish strong, and launch effectively into careers in education." - Dr. Mark D. Milliron, president and CEO, National University

"Kitchens for Good is thrilled to collaborate with the Conrad Prebys Foundation on our Opportunity Youth Initiative, which enhances our apprenticeship and employment services for San Diego's most vulnerable youth. In partnership with Urban Street Angels, we now offer our acclaimed culinary arts apprenticeship programs tailored specifically to meet the needs of opportunity youth in our community. The generous support from the Conrad Prebys Foundation will enable us to provide comprehensive support services integrated with tuition-free employment training, empowering youth to achieve self-sufficiency through rewarding careers in the culinary and hospitality sectors." - Jennifer Gilmore, CEO, Kitchens for Good

"We are thrilled to receive this generous support from the Prebys Foundation for building the next generation of journalists. Our commitment to strengthening and sustaining the field has been part of our mission since the beginning and is critical to reverse the decline of local news and empower communities. Research shows the consequence of losing local news is a less-informed public, which leads to less voter and civic engagement, increases in government waste and polarization. The need is also great for journalists who embrace fairness and ethics and have the skills to find and tell the truth. At inewsource, we practice and teach these principles." - Lorie Hearn, CEO & Editor, inewsource

"We are thrilled to partner with the Prebys Foundation to create our apprenticeship program at UDW Resource Center, in partnership with UDW. This initiative is designed to empower and uplift care workers like Rosa Estrada from Estrada Family Childcare, who shared her experience:

'This program helps me feel like a leader, although with all the responsibilities that we do, we are considered as workers of lesser importance, and this shows the difference. I'm always excited to meet my peers in this committee and learn with them. It's important so we can integrate our knowledge and share it." - UDW Resource Center

"My experience at ARTS, specifically the ARTS @ Work program, has fundamentally changed my outlook and personal goals while I interned for two semesters. I began to understand how two hobbies in my life didn't have to stay separated; I understood how the arts and STEM could harmoniously interact in a way that constantly fueled me and the passionate peers around me. The mentors I had at ARTS not only taught me valuable skills that I utilized in my [high school] electronics lab class, but they also impacted me as I am navigating through my college years; I will never lose my spark of creativity. I'll always measure things to the thousandths and protect my eyes when welding as an engineer, but I'll always remember to enjoy the process and mistakes when painting and meticulously designing like an artist. It's important to remind younger generations that pursuing a career in a more logical and technical field [like engineering] doesn't mean you have to give up creative hobbies and interests. You will always find creativity in the depths of your work because, simply put, it is part of who you are. I'm forever thankful for the opportunities ARTS has given me, and I hope younger generations will see the value as well. ARTS has taught me that there is more than just STEM, but there is STEAM." - Ren Sano (he,him), ARTS @ Work Youth Intern Alum, A Reason To Survive (ARTS)

"The ARTS@Work program was one of the most significant experiences that I had in my highschool career. I wrote about it briefly in the past, and I would like to share that with you, and I hope it applies!

Living in a predominantly immigrant community, I have seen the achievement gap face to face. My school district has infamously neglected its students and teachers, including at one point facing a $30 million dollar deficit resulting in teacher layoffs and defunct student services. I led a student walkout in support for my teachers and my fellow students, who were all deeply impacted by my district's decision, and thus experienced my first exposure to the field of educational policy. However, I have also witnessed the engagement gap that exists within my community as a pessimistic view towards our education system and the opportunities that follow it has discouraged students in my community from even trying at all.

Due to these experiences, I have become deeply interested in the intersection between education, community, heritage, and youth involvement. How can youth education be mobilized into creating avenues of expression they are passionate for, while also creating opportunities to explore issues youth care about? Pedagogy must be tied to policy so that students can experience having hands-on-learning opportunities that directly tie to their interests, background, and community.

The ARTS@Work program was that such experience for me in high school, where I was able to see education, community, heritage, and youth involvement intersect into my learning experiences and see how the ideals of creativity, hard-work, and career vision came to life in my life. I am currently a second-year student at Stanford University, and while I am not pursuing a career that is related to the engineering or creative fields, the ARTS@Work experience opened my eyes to what education could be, what it meant to be passionate and engaged and see my ideas come to life. Because of that experience, I am pursuing an Education minor at Stanford to be able to learn more about how to provide opportunities such as this one to under-resourced high schools such as my own.

My advice for students interested in creative and technical career pathways is to bring themselves and their passions into every facet of the design process that involves both. From ideation to creation to final product, their thoughts and experiences are relevant and important, even when their technical and creative experience may be minimal at best. That will come with time, but the experiences they have now are ALREADY valuable. " - Yarely Duarte Perez, ARTS @ Work Youth Intern Alum, A Reason To Survive (ARTS)

"This award allows me to pay forward the support I received during my scientific training and ensure my mentees can give their best shot at pursuing scientific research at our institute" - Miguel Reina-Campos, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, La Jolla Institute for Immunology

"We are grateful to the Conrad Prebys Foundation for their generous support of our HomeAid Works program, their continued support has enabled us to expand our program and serve more homeless and less fortunate individuals who are eager to learn new skills and secure stable employment and start a career. HomeAid Works is a win-win for both the participants and the community, as it helps address the shortage of skilled workers in the construction industry and the lack of affordable housing in San Diego." – Alan Willingham, Board Member, HomeAid San Diego

"I was amazed at the doors that opened up for me after completing the HomeAid San Diego's WORKS Construction Training program. On the day of my graduation, I had the opportunity to interview with Lennar and shortly later was starting my dream job. This program also taught me the importance of money management and I have since moved into my own place with roommates and I'm currently saving for a car. I'm excited to go to work each day and greatly appreciate the wonderful opportunities this program has provided me." – Destiny Cole, Alumni, HomeAid San Diego's WORKS Training Program

