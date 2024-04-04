Precanto Unveils Guide to Headcount Forecasting in 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Precanto today announces the release of " The Ultimate Guide to Headcount Forecasting, " after seeing demand for the platform grow in the past year.

As pioneers in leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning for headcount forecasting, Precanto leads the way in providing FP&A finance leaders with the AI tools they need to succeed in a rapidly changing business landscape.

Accurate corporate financial forecasting has never been more vital – misses upset markets, hurt company growth, and negatively impact jobs. Privately held companies and publicly traded companies are clamoring for data optimization support, despite their investments in systems of records like accounting, planning, and HR systems.

Headcount represents the largest single expenditure for any corporation, typically 60 to 80% of total spend. The need for agile and accurate forecasting has never been more critical. Headcount forecasting in particular represents an opportunity for organizations to drive strategic decision-making and enhance profitability.

The guide explores key trends and challenges shaping headcount forecasting in 2024, from aligning finance leaders and budget owners to leveraging advanced technologies like AI and machine learning.

"We believe that headcount forecasting is the cornerstone of effective financial forecasting," says Sandeep Madduri, Co-Founder and CEO of Precanto . "With this guide, we aim to empower finance leaders with the knowledge and tools they need to drive meaningful change within their organizations."

Getting a headcount forecast wrong can lead to budget failures, staff upheaval, lost revenue, earnings misses, failed growth, and profitability losses.

With Precanto, FP&A leaders access an auto forecast with real time visibility and AI/ML powered predictions for headcount spend. FP&A leaders avoid financial surprises and make more strategic decisions to drive business growth and profitability.

Download the guide today.

For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact Co-Founder Meredith Hobik [email protected].

About Precanto :

Precanto transforms how companies manage their financials and make headcount spend decisions by applying automation and AI/ML with built-in finance context. Built by experienced finance leaders, for finance leaders, Precanto is revolutionizing the way organizations manage their forecasting and make strategic decisions.

Contact:

Meredith Hobik , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Precanto